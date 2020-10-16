Eyes on the future Taiwan Excellence online product launch

Four Taiwan Excellence Award winners from the ophthalmic medical equipment industry demonstrated their most innovative products during a webinar on Wednesday. The event was jointly held by TAITRA, the foremost trade promotion body in Taiwan, and the Bureau of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economic Affairs.

According to estimates from IEK Consulting of the Industrial Technology Research Institute, the global ophthalmic medical equipment market is estimated to reach US$ 58.4 billion by 2023. The three major areas of this market are vision care, surgery, and diagnosis and monitoring. Bulk products of significance are optical lenses, contact lenses and fundus cameras.

Taiwan’s ophthalmic medical equipment industry has grown steadily in recent years, with a turnover of approximately US $7 billion. The auxiliary and compensation category, the so-called “contact lens industry”, has the most outstanding performance. The export ratio of this “invisible champion” is about 75%, accounting for global sales of 1.53%. Diagnostics equipment accounts for approximately 0.3% of global turnover, combining technologies including optics, electronics, motors, and big data calculations. Taiwan is highly proficient in ICT technology, and with this significant advantage, our ophthalmology industry has great potential.

As a trusted world partner, Taiwan Excellence upholds the spirit of innovation by selecting products that best represent the image of Taiwan’s industries. On this occasion, the companies awarded are Crystalvue’s Non-Mydriatic Auto Fundus Camera, which utilizes automatic 3D tracking, reduces human diagnostic error and is sold to more than 40 countries around the world；Medimaging’s Horus Digital Portable Tonometer, which uses air-jet pressure detection to avoids contact with disease and infection; BenQ’s Miacare CONFIDENCE Daily Color Contact Lens, which adopts silicone hydrogel technology and provides contact lens’ wearers with all-day comfort; and In-Trust’s Aurai Hot & Cool Eye Massager, which is the first in the world to use water circulation and water wave massage to reduce intraocular pressure without risk of harm.

Taiwan Excellence award-winning products showcase the best of Taiwan’s industries, which provide smart solutions for our daily lives. According to TAITRA, more events focusing on medical products, including dentistry and assistance devices for the elderly, will be held in the coming weeks.

Please visit here for Taiwan Excellence Online Product Launch – Eyes on the future：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0WdW4wXpM9w