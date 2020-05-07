F.O.C.U.S. Resources(SM) Launches Small Business Program

Cary, NC, May 07, 2020: F.O.C.U.S. Resources(SM) has teamed with several area small businesses in the Triangle, NC area including SLP, LLC, and Hummingbird Creative Group, Inc. to launch an online small business community to provide small businesses struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact. Lea Strickland, President/CEO of F.O.C.U.S. Resources(SM), a strategic growth consulting firm based in Cary, announced that the Our American Mission (https://americanmission.org/) has been leading meetings on how to redesign and revive small businesses throughout the United States.

“Our American Mission came about when I received a call from Sara Phillips (SLP, LLC) about online networking,” said Lea Strickland. “Sara asked me about launching online networking and technology options. I shared with her that I had decided to build an online learning platform for small businesses. It made sense to come together on the project.”

The Tuesday Community Solution Forum features a subject matter expert on a critical aspect of business.

Upcoming topics include:

Sales in the New Era of COVID-19 (May 5),

CRM Tools to Maximize Results (May 12), and

Leveraging Your Resources: Time, Treasure, and Talent (upcoming)

These forums provide actionable information and Q&A time with the subject matter expert. Participants also get to connect in small groups with each other to discuss challenges and solutions from their real-world experience.

In addition to the Tuesday Solution Forums, Our American Mission hosts multiple networking events that leverage technology to connect participants in one-on-one sessions and small groups. These are not the normal large group networking where if time allows everyone gets to do their elevator pitch. These sessions provide a minimum of ten minutes per breakout session to get to know each other.

The feedback from participants is enthusiastic:

“’Our American Mission’ is just what we need in this crazy time. Let’s get back to getting on track and keep our businesses moving forward. Lea and Sara get it done!” – Carrie Peele, President, Mako Documents, Raleigh, NC (www.makodocuments.com)

“In this new business environment, Our American Mission provides businesses with great networking opportunities that are virtual and personal.” – Mary Ellen Randall, President/CEO Ascot Technologies, Cary, NC (www.ascotwireless.com)

“It is always a special thing when like minds in business can get together and discuss ways to serve and to grow, and especially so during challenging times. We have found this group to be informative, educational as well as inspirational. In the short amount of time that our company has been involved we have already developed a relationship that has paid dividends to our organization all the while helping a fellow local business. We are all, at once, having to think outside of our boxes so what better way than to do so as a group!” – Emily French, CEO Nuvo Solutions (www.nuvo.solutions)