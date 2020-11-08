Fixter announced as winner of international business award

Fixter, the UK’s first end-to-end online car maintenance service provider, has been announced as the winner of the highly regarded New Business Award, in the 21st annual edition of the French Chamber of Great Britain’s, Franco-British Business Awards.

The Franco-British Business Awards honour the outstanding contributions of French and British companies working across numerous sectors such as Retail and Hospitality, Information Technology and Services, Energy and Transport, and Business Services. Additionally, the awards recognise companies of various sizes, with this year’s applicants ranging from employing 4 people to 270,000 worldwide. The prestigious awards are organised under the high patronage of the French Ambassador to the UK and the British Ambassador to France.

Pascal Boris CBE, Chair of the jury and Honorary President of the French Chamber of Great Britain, comments: ‘I was honoured to chair the jury of the Franco-British Business Awards, and I would like to congratulate all the winners for standing out in such a competitive field. The jury was in the enviable position of having to choose from a shortlist of exceptional candidates demonstrating the innovativeness and creativity across our diverse network.’

On Fixter winning the New Business Award, Pascal Boris CBE, added: ‘Despite the strong competition in the New Business category, Fixter stood out thanks to the strong leadership, stability and innovativeness conveyed by CEO Limvirak Chea. The jury is delighted to support the development of this promising start-up by awarding Fixter the New Business Award.”

On winning the New Business Award, Limvirak Chea, CEO and Co-founder of Fixter, comments: ‘We are delighted to have been awarded the highly coveted New Business Award, presented by the French Chamber of Great Britain in its 21st edition of the Franco-British Awards. The accolade acknowledges our innovative vision and financial plan to not only establish ourselves but excel within the car maintenance industry, thanks to our contactless, stress-free and transparent service.’

Since launching in 2017, Fixter has been revolutionising the UK car maintenance industry, setting itself apart from its competition with a digital-first approach. Additionally, through its innovative pick-up and drop-off service, car maintenance has been made easier than ever before for motorists.

Limvirak Chea, CEO and Co-founder of Fixter, comments: ‘There is no other end-to-end service in the UK, using modern technology to improve the efficiency and digital services within the industry as we do. We use our big data to automate the quoting process, allowing garages to save important labour time as well as providing our customers with honest and transparent costs. In addition, we also offer pick-up and drop-off operations, making car maintenance stress-free for our customers and allowing them to get on with the things that really matter to them. Thanks to our technology, we have increased garage productivity and are able to provide extraordinary customer experiences at the same time.’

