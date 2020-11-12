Fixter welcomed into Silicon Valley Comes to the UK (SVC2UK) Scale Up Club

Fixter, the UK’s first end-to-end online car maintenance service provider, has today been unveiled in Silicon Valley Comes to the UK’s (SVC2UK) list of high-growth technology businesses, seeing Fixter join its 2020 ‘Scale Up Club’. Now in its 14th year, SVC2UK selects a group of the fastest-growing companies to join the Scale Up Club each year, celebrating the most ambitious and promising companies in Europe. Fixter is in good company, joining previous Scale Up Club alumni such as Skyscanner and TransferWise. Alumni are recognised as some of the UK’s top technology businesses, with 797 Scale-Up Club CEOs and founders supported in total by SVC2UK since it launched in 2006.

With a total of over 3,300 combined employees worldwide and combined revenue of £185 million in 2019, this year’s Scale Up Club cohort spans some of Europe’s most innovative and competitive sectors, including urban (26%), life sciences (17%), and technology (17%).

Fixter, as well as over 50 other members of the 2020 cohort, are invited to attend the flagship CEO Summit on Wednesday 11th November, accessing knowledge, insight and mentoring from top innovators and business leaders from the UK and US.

Janet Coyle, Managing Director for Business, London & Partners said: “As we bring together the global tech community for SVC2UK this week, we are proud to recognise over 50 companies who are driving change and innovation. These companies are a testament to the resilience and creativity of tech companies in the UK and we celebrate them for all that they have achieved in the face of adversity this year. It is now more important than ever that tech hubs around the world come together to promote greater inclusivity in the tech ecosystem and to drive progress as we look to build back better from the impacts of the global pandemic.”

On successfully joining the Scale-Up Club, Limvirak Chea, CEO and Co-founder of Fixter, comments: “I am delighted and incredibly proud that Fixter has been welcomed into SVC2UK’s Scale-Up Club, which recognises Europe’s most promising and ambitious companies. This honour not only recognises our innovative vision to revolutionise the UK car maintenance industry with a digital-first approach, making car maintenance stress-free and transparent for our customers but also demonstrates the growth potential of Fixter.”

Since launching in 2017, Fixter has been revolutionising the UK car maintenance industry, setting itself apart from its competition with a digital-first approach. Additionally, through its innovative pick-up and drop-off service, car maintenance has been made easier than ever before for motorists.

To book, customers can get an instant quote from Fixter by visiting https://www.fixter.co.uk/how-it-works or by calling +44 330 808 9527.