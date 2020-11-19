Founder Of Myna Mahila Foundation Nominated for Global Citizen Prize: CISCO Youth Leadership

Forbes 30 under 30 Awardee, Suhani Jalota, once again makes the nation proud as she gets nominated as the only Indian representative of three finalists for The Global Citizen Prize: CISCO Youth Leadership Award. The prestigious award honours an individual aged 18-30 who has contributed meaningfully towards the goal of ending extreme poverty. Founder & CEO of Myna Mahila Foundation, Suhani has previously represented India on a global scale when she was presented with the Queen’s Young Leaders award by Queen Elizabeth II for her outstanding contribution to social issues related to women’s health.

Myna Mahila Foundation, backed by Meghan Markle, is a globally recognized women’s health and employment organization that operates on three pillars: improve menstrual health, generate employment for women, and build trusted networks for women. Their ongoing campaign, “Pledge a Period”, which provides underprivileged girls with access to sanitary & menstrual health products, was launched in July this year and has received ongoing support from various Bollywood actors including Tabu, Shilpa Shetty, R. Madhavan, Rohit Roy; ace badminton player Saina Nehwal; entrepreneur Poorna Patel and numerous other influencers.

Upon winning The Global Citizen Prize: CISCO Youth Leadership Award, Myna Mahila Foundation would receive a $250,000 cash prize that will significantly accelerate their mission of ending period inequality and supporting 2 million girls & women across India by 2025.

“The Global Citizen prize would help us directly reach 250,000 girls, which is more important than ever during and after this pandemic. We need more scaled-up programs helping millions of girls, which Myna Launchpad, our program for scale, is really equipped to do”-Suhani.

The final round of the award rests heavily on public voting that will be active from 17th November – 24th November. Each vote will go a long way in improving health access and services for girls all over India tangibly, sustainably and comprehensively. Join Myna Mahila Foundation on this journey to end period poverty in India, with just a vote:

The winners will be announced in December, during the final Global Citizen Awards ceremony hosted by Grammy winner and American singer-songwriter John Legend.