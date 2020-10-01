FourPL Partners with FarEye to Bring Predictive Visibility to Customers in ANZ

Mumbai, 30th September 2020: FourPL, an Australian IT consulting company specialising in supply chain and procurement, has announced a partnership with FarEye, a leading logistics SaaS platform that enables brands to orchestrate, track, and optimize their logistics operations.

In the current climate where the Covid-19 crisis has accelerated offline and online convergence, the partnership brings the predictive capability to help brands orchestrate, track, optimize and deliver goods faster.

“FourPL are excited to announce our strategic partnership with FarEye. Our customers are demanding real-time visibility in their logistics operations and expect to know exactly when, where and how their goods will be delivered,” says Brett Findlay, CEO for FourPL.

FarEye helps businesses to orchestrate logistics processes in a multi-enterprise & multi-stakeholder environment to ensure seamless & efficient movement of goods. FarEye’s platform is easy-to-use, and easy-to-implement supported by its business process management engine and built-in extensive repository of industry best practices. The leading machine-learning-based platform is empowering global enterprises to shrink delivery time by up to 27%, increase courier productivity by up to 15%, eliminate risks by up to 57%, and achieve operational excellence.

“Today’s increasingly customer-centric economy requires integrated and value-added capabilities to achieve competitive advantage. FarEye helps organizations to maximize productivity & minimize risk while continuously making logistics operations efficient. We are passionate about making the movement of goods a positive experience through innovation, deployment of industry best processes and constant improvement. We make organizations future-ready by differentiating their offerings & making them best in class. This enables them to drive expected behaviour and underpin broader business objectives. “says Kushal Nahata, CEO & Co-founder, FarEye