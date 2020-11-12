GoldConnect and Mosaic NetworX Announce Historic Partnership

GoldConnect, a wholesale telecommunications provider in Latin America and the Caribbean, announces a strategic partnership with Mosaic NetworX, a US-based leading Global Network Aggregator specializing in Digital Transformation for global enterprises.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mosaic NetworX will be the exclusive provider of LATAM network capacity to the Indirect Channel in North America, while delivering a one of a kind Virtual Program to GoldConnect.

This is a historic deal for both companies and represents the first time either company has entered an agreement with these innovative, industry-first, commercial terms.

“This distinctive partnership with Mosaic Networx represents an incredible synergy between two companies with similar DNA pursuing the best from both of our worlds. Together, our value proposition will significantly impact the bottom line of the agent community and will open an entirely new set of opportunities that were not available before in Latin America and The Caribbean: automation and best-in-class engineering support with aggressive pricing,” says Jeremy Villalobos, COO at GoldConnect.

“GoldConnect is the undisputed, industry-leader delivering the finest transport and transit solutions across 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. GoldConnect’’s philosophy and reputation for service excellence in LATAM and The Caribbean, combined with Mosaic’s world-class approach to the channel, will empower trusted advisors to succeed in the challenging and under-served LATAM market,” says Matt Hiles, Chief Operating Officer at Mosaic NetworX.