GoZero Mobility on Overdrive to Adopt the Indian Masses to ‘Go Fit, Go Zero’

GoZero Mobility- a British manufacturer of premium electric performance bikes will soon be extending its premium range to the greater parts of the Indian population.

GoZero’s existing product line, comprising two models – the One and the Mile, has done extremely well in the market. GoZero’s One and Mile are currently available at Rs. 30,999 and Rs.27,999 respectively. Overwhelmed by the demand and market sentiments, GoZero after an extensive R&D is gearing up to launch a line of performance commuter segment e-bikes and its first series of performance wear for the Indian market.

The new models are being designed specially to increase the accessibility of its premium e-bikes, with the objective to promote fitness and eco-friendly commuting amongst the public, especially in light of the unfortunate situation that the pandemic has put us in.

GoZero Mobility’s CEO, Ankit Kumar, said, “The upcoming models are built for performance and daily commute. Designed in Great Britain and manufactured in India, our e-bike is a perfect combination of Indo-British craftsmanship. With the new models, we are aiming to offer an all-new product experience to the riders; After a year of hard work, GoZero has innovatively combined all functionalities and yet has been able to strike the perfect product price balance. There’s a lot in the store for the consumers which will be revealed soon.

India, being one of the world’s largest markets for bicycles, would find it easy to get more people across all communities to adopt e-bikes in their daily life thanks to the GoZero’s optimum product placement of the upcoming line-up. Furthermore, having our brand awareness becoming entrenched in the market as the current existing fleet has done extremely well, we anticipate a demand increase of 150% for the upcoming models in this festive season. Considering our presence in both retail outlets and e-commerce platforms, we believe our expectations to be met.’

Mr. Ankit said, ‘the Government of India has given significant focus towards the adoption of electric mobility, especially among 2-wheelers, indicating that the market is right for the launch of newer models catering to each and every demographic segment. Currently, due to the pandemic, e-bikes have seen a surge in popularity all across the globe since they have become the go-to solution for quick, safe and environment-friendly intra-city commutation, while still maintaining the necessary social distancing and being friendly on the wallet.

We predict that e-bikes will be playing a significant role in transforming the way the Indian population is going to commute, even in better times post the pandemic. The country is moving more towards active mobility to be healthy and fit. Keeping this in mind, we have worked to make GoZero’s product with the highest efficiency in terms of energy consumption and performance. Even our series of performance wear is rightly placed to meet consumer needs and expectations.