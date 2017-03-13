Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announced it has been named to the 2017 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, which recognizes companies that have exceptional workplace cultures. Ranking at No. 26 this year, Hilton increased its position by 30 places since 2016.

“As a business of people serving people, our Team Members are truly at the heart of our success,” said Christopher J. Nassetta, president & CEO, Hilton. “We are proud to support our Team Members in both their personal and professional lives, as a part of our commitment to being the most hospitable company in the world.”

Each year, Fortune partners with Great Place to Work® to identify the 100 Best Companies to Work For®. The selection process includes an employee survey and an in-depth questionnaire about company practices and programs.

Hilton consistently enlists feedback from Team Members to ensure it provides the career opportunities, benefits and rewards that matter most to them, including:

Industry-leading benefits for all – hourly and salaried – Team Members, such as parental leave, adoption assistance and GED assistance programs

Ongoing and annual appreciation programs that enable guests, peers and managers to recognize Team Members at all levels

Time and monetary resources that empower Team Members to support their environments and local communities

Ongoing learning and development resources that help Team Members plan and manage their careers, as well as develop new skills

“Congratulations to the 2017 100 Best,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO, Great Place to Work. “These leading companies are at the vanguard of a new business frontier, where organizations know they have to develop the full human potential of all their employees. They are working to build Great Places to Work For All, which are better for business, better for people and better for the world.”

To see the full list of 2017 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, click here.

Hilton has been awarded:

Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For 2017 (ranked 26)

Best Workplaces for Women 2016 (ranked 56)

Best Workplaces for Millennials 2016 (ranked 60)

World’s Best Multinational Workplaces 2016 (ranked 17)

Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work for® 2016 (ranked 56), click here

The Candidate Experience Awards (CandE)