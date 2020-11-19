Hilton Recognized as Global Industry Leader in Sustainability by DJSI for Second Consecutive Year

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) has been named the global industry leader in sustainability for the second consecutive year on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), the most prestigious ranking for corporate responsibility and sustainability performance. As the industry leader in Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines, the company earned top scores across the assessment’s three key areas including governance & economic, environmental and social performance. This marks the fourth consecutive year Hilton has been recognized for sustainability leadership through inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and North America Index.

“In a year where the hospitality industry has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, we have stayed true to our founder’s noble premise that travel can make the world a better place,” said Kate Mikesell, vice president, global corporate responsibility, Hilton. “We believe the need for corporate responsibility leadership is more critical now than ever before, and we are proud to be recognized by DJSI for our efforts to redefine sustainable travel and tourism.”

As a key component of recovery from the global crisis, Hilton has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to its bold Travel with Purpose 2030 Goals to cut its environmental footprint in half and double its social impact. These goals, which were established in 2018, align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and drive Hilton’s positive impact through its operations, supply chain, and communities. Hilton is dedicated to fighting climate change and is proud to have been the first major hotel brand to set science-based carbon reduction targets in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

This year, Hilton’s efforts have included a focus on helping communities recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s efforts included partnering with American Express to donate up to 1 million hotel room nights to frontline medical workers, working with a food donation to open up hotel kitchens to feed those in need, and creating new virtual volunteer opportunities for its Team Members. Along with Hilton’s rapid response to the global pandemic, the Hilton Effect Foundation recently announced its 2020 grants which support organizations around the world dedicated to helping vulnerable communities recover from COVID-19. Through these grants and other donations, the Foundation has invested more than $1 million to address the pandemic.

This year’s DJSI survey reviewed Hilton’s 2019 corporate responsibility accomplishments, which included launching the Hilton Effect Foundation, expanding the company’s food donation program to all managed hotels in North America and contributing more than half a million Team Member volunteer hours in local communities.

Hilton also achieved significant reductions in carbon emissions, water and waste, and expanded the company’s industry-leading soap recycling program to more than 5,300 hotels. To date, Hilton has contributed more than 13 million bars of new soap that have been distributed to people in need in 127 countries around the world. Hilton manages the environmental and social impact of its 6,300 hotels using LightStay, the company’s proprietary corporate responsibility management system. In 2019, Hilton achieved the Global Sustainable Tourism Council Recognized Status for LightStay, the first major hotel company to receive this recognition.

To learn more about Hilton’s Travel with Purpose corporate responsibility program and 2030 Goals, please visit cr.hilton.com.