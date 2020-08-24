Hirose BM28 Series Board to Board / Board to FPC Connectors Featured by Future Electronics

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is introducing the Hirose BM28 Series board-to-board / board-to-FPC connectors.

The Hirose BM28 Series board-to-board / board-to-FPC connectors are ideal for new developing compact devices such as smartphones and wearables. With rated currents up to 5A and compatibility with USB 3.1 and Gen.2 (10 Gbps), the power and signal contacts of the BM28 connectors are copper alloy and gold-plated with a two-point contact design. This ensures secure mating, an improved self-alignment range for mating confidence.

More information: https://www.futureelectronics.com/hirose-bm28-series-hybrid-board-to-fpc-connectors