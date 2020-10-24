‘Holidays On Wheels’ delivers food & toys to families with children in Tampa Bay this holiday season

Tampa, FL. —Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger (TBNEH), a tri-county leader in hunger relief, research and program development, launches new ‘Holidays On Wheels’ program, to deliver a full holiday meal and toys to transportation-disadvantaged and homebound families with children in Tampa Bay this November and December. ‘ Holidays On Wheels’ was developed, in partnership with Metropolitan Ministries, to ensure that every family has a nutritious and joyous Holiday celebration.

This holiday season, TBNEH will utilize over 300 volunteers to deliver to families that are homebound or do not have access to a working or reliable vehicle. For those families that have their own transportation, Metropolitan Ministries will host their annual drive-through Holiday Tent. Together, TBNEH and Metropolitan Ministries will work together to serve every entire community with food for the holidays in the tri-county area.

“We are incredibly grateful to partner with the Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger to continue homebound deliveries this holiday season,” said Tim Marks, Metropolitan Ministries president and CEO. “We’re preparing to serve thousands of families, and many do not have access to transportation. Together with the Network the End Hunger, we can reach those facing immense hardship.”

Registration for ‘Holidays On Wheels’ is now open to all households with children that are transportation-disadvantaged living in Hillsborough, Pasco, or Pinellas counties. Households that qualify include: those with children (0-18yrs) who are not able to get a ride from household members or others for life-sustaining trips: medical, grocery, work, job-related training/education and other vital services (or do not have access to their own working or reliable vehicle), and/or households lead by adult with disability or illness with children (0-18yrs). The head of household must pass a background check and someone must be home to receive the delivery.

‘Holidays On Wheels’ deliveries will take place between 10:00AM-2:00PM on Tuesday, November 17 (delivery of Thanksgiving meal ingredients) and Wednesday, December 16 (delivery of Holiday meal ingredients and toys for children). Volunteers will pick up route sheets and special delivery items from various Metropolitan Ministry Holiday Tent pick-up sites throughout the tri-county area and will utilize their own vehicles to deliver food and joy this holiday season.

Register now to receive ‘Holidays On Wheels’ at www.networktoendhunger.org/holidays. Deadlines to register for Thanksgiving (delivery on Thursday, November 17) is November 5 and/or the Holidays (delivery on Wednesday, December 16) is December 7.

Interested in helping to deliver meals and toys this holiday season? Visit www.networktoendhunger.org/volunteer to create a volunteer account and to sign up to deliver. Once the volunteer car is loaded, routes will take about 60 minutes to complete.

The Network is currently accepting donations at www.networktoendhunger.org to help support the Holidays On Wheels program. For more information, please call (813) 344-5837.

About Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger

Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger is committed to ending hunger in Tampa Bay by bringing people together to find solutions that eliminate barriers, increase access and knowledge, and expand the amount of nutritious food available. TBNEH has over 350 members and serves a tri-county area, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties. TBNEH is a 501(c)3 non-profit agency and relies on its community for support. For more information, visit www.NetworktoEndHunger.org.

About Metropolitan Ministries

As a local, independent nonprofit, we have provided services that alleviate suffering, promote dignity, and instill self-sufficiency for at-risk and homeless families in Tampa Bay since 1972. The Ministries’ vision is to be America’s most effective and innovative caregiver for those in need. Metropolitan Ministries’ main campus is located at 2002 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33602, and the Pasco campus is located at 3214 US HWY 19, Holiday, FL 34691. For more information, visit www.metromin.org.