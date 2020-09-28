Huawei: Accelerating APAC Digital Transformation with Tech Synergy

[Shanghai, China, September 28, 2020] Huawei on Monday at the annual HUAWEI CONNECT event unveiled a paradigm shift for industrial digital transformation, with the aim of cultivating a robust ecosystem and scenario-specific solutions for a future intelligent society in the Asia Pacific region.

The new paradigm, according to the global leading tech company, features a digital ecosystem that creates and shares value for industries, with the synergy across connectivity, computing, cloud, AI, and industry applications.

“In 2020, as 5G has been rolled out at scale worldwide, connectivity, cloud, AI, computing, and industry applications have all come together to create unprecedented opportunities for Asia Pacific’s digital transformation,” said Jay Chen, Vice President of Huawei Asia Pacific, “The synergy of the five tech domains will change all industries – whether it be transportation, finance, or energy – and create new value for our region.”

According to the IDC Worldwide Semiannual Digital Transformation Spending Guide, Asia Pacific spending for digital transformation in 2019 was over the US $380 billion, with an expected annual compound growth rate from 2017 to 2022 of 17.4%.

“APAC is home to some of the world’s fastest-growing economies, 60 per cent of the world’s population, and about 50 per cent of global internet users. Our region is not only leading the world’s digital innovation but also has a great opportunity to leapfrog with the synergy of these new technologies,” said Jay.

Recognizing the importance of digital transformation, Huawei has continuously furthered ecosystem cultivation in the Asia Pacific with a series of programs.

At the Asia Pacific Ascend Ecosystem Online Forum on Friday, Huawei revealed that its APAC Ascend Partner Program, aiming to build an innovative and sustainable AI ecosystem, has reached 100+ ISV partners and has signed 27 MoUs with Higher Learning Institutions and government associations across the region.

From the Spark program for tech startups, the Brilliant Plan program connects Internet companies and global telecoms to the 5G Ecosystem Innovation Center for 5G applications. Huawei has built a network to support the ecosystem across the five tech domains in APAC.

To tackle the workforce challenges, Huawei has launched multiple initiatives throughout APAC, including the Huawei ASEAN Academy in Malaysia and AI Academy in Singapore, to provide

learning services and train ICT talents. To date, Huawei has more than 103 ICT Academies in

the region. Jay Chen at the event revealed that the tech company aims to develop at least 200,000, ICT professionals, over the next five years in APAC through those programs.

In the next phase, Huawei will work with its partners to apply new ICT technologies to industries, helping enterprises grow their businesses and helping governments achieve their strategic goals of boosting domestic industry, benefiting their constituents, and improving overall governance.

“Huawei believes that synergy across these five tech domains will not only bring Huawei opportunities but more importantly, they will present opportunities for the entire sector. Huawei hopes to grow the whole pie with our partners, enabling everyone to reap the benefits from the new value chain,” Jay Chen said.