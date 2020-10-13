Huawei AirPON Awarded Best Fixed Access Solution at Broadband World Forum 2020

Thanks to an innovative feature set which provides premium home network experiences and enables mobile operators to quickly build fixed networks, Huawei AirPON has been awarded Best Fixed Access Solution at the Broadband World Forum 2020 (BBWF 2020) online award ceremony. The achievement marks the second straight year that Huawei has received this accolade, having previously won for its SingleFAN Pro solution. Such consistent industry recognition further cements Huawei’s continued innovation and leadership in the full-fibre broadband domain.

Currently in its 19th year — and held entirely online for the first time in 2020 — the BBWF remains the premier annual exhibition within the fixed network field. As the most important award presented by the BBWF, the Best Fixed Access Solution Award is intended to recognize solutions that boost the development of the fixed access industry and significantly improve the end-user experience.

In February 2020, following in-depth analysis of the business trends of fixed-mobile convergence and accelerated fibre network construction, Huawei officially launched the AirPON solution in London. The solution features three key innovations: zero site acquisition, zero fibre splicing, and zero frame freezing. It can help operators address key challenges such as extended payback periods, slow fibre network construction, and unstable user experiences.

Zero site acquisition: The innovative Blade OLT can be installed on existing wireless base stations in order to reuse the site’s power supply and backhaul fibre resources. Consequently, a new site is not required, the fibre access distance is shortened from 5 km to less than 1 km, networks can be built much faster, and the CAPEX is reduced by 27%.

Zero fibre splicing: The DQ ODN feature supports end-to-end pre-connection without fibre splicing, improving construction efficiency by 70% and shortening the time-to-market (TTM) by 30%. In addition, AI technologies are used to digitally manage passive ODN resources, achieving network topology visualization, precise resource management, accurate fault locating, fast service provisioning, as well as an ODN sink cost reduction of 20%.

Zero frame freezing: The industry’s first AI-embedded home ONT series products can intelligently identify service types, including online games, education, and teleconferences. The intelligent acceleration engine can reduce the latency of specific services by more than 50%, allowing operators to launch value-added service packages with service acceleration.

Jeffrey Zhou, President of the Huawei Access Network Product Line, said, “Fixed-mobile convergence has become an industry consensus, and fibre is the most important infrastructure. The Huawei AirPON solution can help mobile operators build full-fibre networks efficiently and economically, and provide an optimal FTTH broadband experience. It’s a great honour to win the Best Fixed Access Solution Award from BBWF. Huawei looks forward to more extensive cooperation and joint innovations as we continue to help global operators achieve greater business success.”

Only 6 months after its official launch, the Huawei AirPON solution has been widely recognized by the industry and adopted by more than 45 operators worldwide, covering more than 1 million households. In the future, Huawei will continue to work with partners in the industry chain to build ubiquitous fibre connections and accelerate the construction of a fully connected, intelligent world.