Huawei Cloud Engine Data Center Switches Named a Leader by Independent Research Firm

[Shenzhen, China, September 4, 2020] Huawei announced today that, in The Forrester

WaveTM: Open, Programmable Switches For A Businesswide SDN, Q3 2020 report, their

CloudEngine data centre switches were recognized as a leader by Forrester. These switches

achieved the highest score in current offering as well as full marks in all of the following seven

criteria — hardware support, switch hardware and OS strategy, automation and

programmability strategy, evolution training, open networking, engineers, and partners.

Huawei believes this fully reflects the leading position of its products and services.

“Firms need the flexibility to distribute applications and data across private cloud, public cloud,

and edge compute areas….A single, businesswide switching fabric will become the de facto

architecture.” These are future trends recognized in the Forrester WaveTM report. This also means that there is still a large gap between many enterprises as they are still using networks that lack flexibility and agility.

According to the report, “With a large number of engineers and support staff, [Huawei] has been working on new ASICs and advanced monitoring solutions to develop an autonomous driving network, in conjunction with ensuring that the switching platform and operating system support a wide range of tools, hypervisors, and cloud platforms. Reference customers told

Forrester that Huawei provides a lot of support deployment and guidance on what the organization should be doing. Firms looking for a vendor with wide global reach and leaning

on a deep product portfolio rather than developing their configuration tools should put Huawei

on their shortlists.”

Forrester report also fully affirmed that “Huawei has one of the largest data networking

portfolios across enterprise networking vendors and retains the largest networking market

share in China, with a strong presence in Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America.”

“We are honoured that Forrester named Huawei’s data centre CloudEngine switches a leader,”

said Leon Wang, President of Huawei Data Center Network Domain. “Huawei believes that leading switching performance, openness, and flexibility are very important. The CloudEngine switches perform well in these aspects and win industry recognition. We will also focus on

400GE super capacity, zero-packet-loss intelligent experience, and autonomous driving network to provide the optimal solution, building data centre networks in the intelligence era

and helping customers achieve business success.”

Since the series’ launch in 2012, Huawei CloudEngine switches have maintained robust market

growth due to their leading product capabilities and have been serving more than 9200

enterprises in over 140 countries, especially in the finance, Internet, cloud service, and telecom

industries, accelerating the digital transformation of thousands of industries.

For more information about Huawei CloudEngine switches, visit:

https://e.huawei.com/en/products/enterprise-networking/switches/data-center-switches