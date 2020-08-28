Huawei Launches Spark & Blossom Programs to Support Cloud Ecosystem in Asia Pacific

[Singapore, August 28, 2020] Global leading ICT provider Huawei launched Go Cloud Festival

and series of programs to support deep tech startups and SMEs in the Asia Pacific at the online

HUAWEI CLOUD Summit 2020 on Friday, aiming to cultivate the cloud ecosystem in the region.

To help enterprises reap the benefits of the cloud, HUAWEI CLOUD, joined by partners from

all industries kicked off the Go Cloud Festival on August 28, which unveiled support programs

and limited-time offers on cloud resources and solution packages.

The Blossom Program, or IT Service Provider Support program, offers cloud resource discounts

and long-term support such as free training and joint marketing opportunities to small and

medium IT service providers.

To incubate and accelerate startup growth in APAC, Huawei also kicked off its Spark Program in Singapore as a global startup competition. Huawei will invest millions of dollars to support

deep tech startups with a focus on the firms with the use of 5G, AI/Machine Learning &

Analytics, IoT, Mobile Edge Computing, and Mobile & SaaS applications.

Participants of the Huawei Spark program will receive free Cloud resources, hardware support

including AI modules and AI-based intelligent industry solutions, along with open-source

the software supports such as AI framework, database and OS to develop their own applications,

services and hardware appliances.

Eligible startups will gain access to Huawei’s unique ecosystem of resources through a three-tiered ‘sell-to, sell-with, and sell-through’ model named Spark Fire. Huawei could be the first

potential client for these startups and will engage with them as business partners, giving

startups access to its wide-ranging enterprise client portfolio globally. On top of that, startups

will be able to reach over 600 million Huawei mobile users through the Huawei Mobile Services

(HMS) system and Huawei App Gallery, and millions of enterprise users across the globe

through Huawei’s Cloud marketplace.

“Innovation is borderless and flourishes through collaboration. Huawei will always focus on

infrastructure as well as enabling our ecosystem partners with cloud and AI capabilities” said

Leo Jiang, Chief Digital Officer of Huawei Cloud & AI Business Group, Asia Pacific Region. “We

fully believe that startups could grow faster and healthier with proper mentoring and support

through the Huawei Spark program, and create more job opportunities to support the recovery

of economies, not just regionally, but also globally.”

The summit also showcased HUAWEI CLOUD’s partnership with Singapore’s Nestia, a one-stop

lifestyle app and platform designed to help people search for local information easily. Working

with HUAWEI CLOUD has allowed the company to expand its range of services including

Cocos Game Integration, Open Broadcaster Software (OBS) image processing, and content moderation. The app now offers a more enhanced experience across its service offerings for its 200,000 daily active users, of which 96.6% consists of local audiences.

“HUAWEI CLOUD is committed to building a robust ecosystem for shared success. We will continue to support and enable our partners in the Asia Pacific region as well as invest in talent cultivation and joint solution innovation through programs like Huawei Spark and the AI Lab. By leveraging our collaborative Connectivity + Computing + Cloud synergy, we are able to provide an intelligent, automated, information-driven platform for partners’ content, applications, and algorithms. Together, we will build a thriving ecosystem and usher in a fully connected, intelligent world moving forward,” said Daniel Zhou, President of Huawei Cloud & AI Business Group, Asia Pacific Region.