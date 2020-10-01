Hyderabad’s industrialist, Purnachandra Rao Surapaneni is new National President of IACC

Hyderabad’s industrialist, Purnachandra Rao Surapaneni is elected as National President of Indo American Chamber of Commerce(IACC), the apex bi-lateral body synergizing India-US business relations.

He is the second Telugu Entrepreneur to get elected to the National President of 52 years old body. Rao elected unanimously in a Board Meeting of IACC , Headquartered in Mumbai today

Purnachandra Rao was elected at the first meeting of the newly elected National Governing Board for the Year 2020-2021.

The Board meeting was attended by IACC senior directors Lalit Bhasin, Naushad Panjwani, Sekhar and others across the regions.

The 60 years old Rao brings with him rich experience and knowledge. He is currently a Managing Director of Hyderabad base Global Infovision Pvt. Ltd., a reputed player in IT/ITESServices).

He is hailed by the business community as he brings several years of experience and knowledge in the Indo US Bilateral Trade.

Mr. Rao held many important positions, portfolios and committees. He was the National Vice President of the IACC in the years 2018-2020.

Rao is an expert Indo US bilateral trade. His association with IACC over many years will help to lead the chamber in the direction of further improving the Indo-US business relationship and trade enhancement between the two countries.

Responding to his election, Mr. Rao outlined his goals and priorities include improved trade activity by continuously engaging the members of the chamber with various business activities and closely working with the Government. He also stated that the chamber will maintain a good relationship with U.S. consulates and their commercial attaches in India.

IACC is the principal bilateral chamber committed to the promotion of Industrial, Economic, Business and Commercial activities between the United States of America and India. IACC encourages bilateral trade, investment and technology transfer, facilitates business collaborations, joint ventures, marketing tie-ups and strategic alliances through a set of proactive business-oriented initiatives. It is the huge responsibility bestowed on him and he would strive hard for better bilateral relationships between USA and India.

The Vision of the IACC, Mr. Rao added to be the principal bilateral chamber, to act as a catalyst in promoting economic growth between the two countries, to protect and promote the collective bilateral need and interests of the Indo-US business community and to effectively lobby with two governments on significant bilateral issues affection Indo-US commerce.

Considering the current COVID situation that the Companies are trying to move out of China or at least to avoid further investments. IACC will take an active role as India trying to lure those investments.