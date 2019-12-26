iMARS Сommunications is the best Russian agency in November

iMARS Communications took the first line in the November ranking of Russian PR agencies, compiled by Association of Consultancies in the field of public relations (AKOS) and Russian media monitoring system Medialogia.

The rankings are compiled every month on the basis of publications about Russian PR agencies in the mass media and data on influence each item.

Association of Consultancies in the field of public relations (AKOS) – Russian branch of the International Association of Consultancies in the field of public relations (ICCO). ICCO, founded in 1988, consists of 28 national organizations comprising more than 1500 PR-agencies. Worldwide membership in the ICCO is an accepted indicator of professionalism of the organization, quality of services provided. All members of the ICCO, including agencies, members of the ICCO, follow the ethical standards adopted by the Association. Among the main objectives of AKOS: development of a highly transparent and efficient industry PR services in Russia, setting high ethical standards, the development of PR, education, representation of public interests of its members.

iMARS Communications is one of the leading Russian market players providing the full range of communications services. It is an independent company with a head office in Moscow, a subsidiary in Beijing, China and a vast network of international partners. iMARS operates worldwide carrying out projects in Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America for oil & gas, atomic energy, transport and logistics, tourism, FMCG and jewelry companies. In 2016 iMARS was ranked 64 in the GLOBAL TOP 250 PR AGENCY RANKING (The Holmes Report), since 2017 has been holding the 57 position in the PRWeek Agency Business Report.