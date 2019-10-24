iMARS arranged participation of Russian exporters in Mokkiten Japan 2019

iMARS Communications arranged participation of Russian exporters in woodworking machinery fair Mokkiten Japan 2019. The agency developed a concept and a project of the Russian delegation’s exposition, as well as business programs and several business meetings for exporters.

Russian exposition participants held the tens of meetings with Japanese wood-processing companies, machinery manufacturers and other partners in the region. During the exhibition participants also held a meeting with Trade Representation of the Russian Federation in Japan.

“Japan is one of the most attractive destination markets for the Russian timber industry. The country enters stable the top three leaders in the world importing of sawnwood. Currently, the importing of pellets shows an increase of more than 50 per cent annually”, said Alexander Kazyukhin, Head of iMARS China in Beijing.

Mokkiten Japan is held every two years and is the largest woodworking machinery exhibition in Nagoya, Japan. For four days the exhibition was visited by 17,000 people, including 12,000 specialists of the timber industry: enterprises from Germany, Russia, Japan, Austria, Canada and other countries producing equipment for woodworking, sawmilling, veneer and plywood production, wood drying, boilers and wood waste, air aspiration and surface painting of products, production of chips and waste grinding, conveyor systems and machine mechanization, cutting tools, measuring instruments, software. Japan Woodworking Machinery Association (JWMA) is the organizer of Mokkiten Japan 2019, which was held on 3-6 October 2019 in Port Messey, Nagoya.

iMARS Communications actively increase the number of international contracts and implemented many projects. The agency also helps Russian companies, accessing the international markets. In 2018-2019 iMARS Communications successfully implemented the projects in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Finland, Hungary, China, South Korea, Japan, India, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Armenia, Kazakstan, Mongolia, and African countries.