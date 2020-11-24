India Unlimited in association with Embassy of India Sweden , Sweden-India Business Council and CII announces India Sweden Innovation Day 2020

India Unlimited in association with Embassy of India in Sweden, Sweden India Business Council and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will jointly host India Sweden Innovation Day 2020 themed at “The New Normal” on 27th November 2020. The event will focus on the role of public-private partnerships in the new normal, re-engineering the India Sweden growth again and to call for action across five stages: Determination, Reform, Innovation, Resilience, Re-imagination for the crisis of today to the next normal that will emerge post-Covid-19.

Up to 500 delegates from across the world are expected to attend this one-day event. It will bring together stakeholders from governments to other key organisations, allowing those with power to talk about Energy Partnership, Safe Transport, Innovation collaboration, Sustainable Business Models, Civil and Cyber Security, Health Tech, Skilling and Tech start-ups.

Discussing the trends of innovations today, Robin Sukhia Secretary-General and President of the Sweden-India Business Council (SIBC) said, ”There are two key happenings this year that have driven the urgency for disruptive technologies: The pandemic and the impact of climate change. Innovation is no longer a choice, but it really is the lifeblood for all of our businesses as we go forward and we need to take the creative side and put up some structures. Cross border initiatives and collaborations is the way forward”

Speaking about the event, Sanjoo Malhotra CEO India Unlimited said, “Covid -19 has been the greatest disruptor in recent history & now we are entering a new era of responsible and disruptive tech Innovation that is inclusive, cares for the planet and creates impact. Innovation is the key to solve some of the complex challenges across the globe & we will have to look at how India and Sweden together can navigate this crisis and create a sustainable future for both the countries. The decade ahead will be ruled by innovations & technologies but only if they are used responsibly and ethically.”

Adding to this Mr..Klas Molin, Sweden Ambassador to India said, “Since Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Sweden in 2018, the innovation partnership has become the flagship our of relations with India and gained strength, a common thread running through all our areas of collaborations, for example, health, road safety, sustainable technology. Sweden is India’s trusted innovation partner as we build back better!”

The event aims to deepen the collaboration between the governments of Sweden and India in the field of innovation through a strategic innovation partnership and is based on a mutual commitment to drive prosperity and address global challenges such as sustainable development, health- tech etc.

Key Sessions:

Led by key speakers and moderators, the India Sweden Innovation Day 2020 will have the following sessions:

· Panel discussion – India-Sweden Energy Partnership

· One-on-One CEO Interviews on Energy, Transportation, Civil &Cyber Security, Healthcare, Technology – Strategic and forward-looking innovation-focused triple helix chat

· Inauguration – India and Sweden’s post-Covid growth strategy and role of innovation in the New Normal

· Panel: Sweden India Transport Innovation & Safety Partnership (SITIS)

· Panel: Skilling

· Panel: Future of Safe Travel

· Panel: Civil and Cyber Security

· Start-Up Pitch Theme Climate Change/ SDG Goals/ Energy/ Health/ Civil Security

· Strategic Forum India: 5 years after the Paris Agreement: Actions taken and challenges ahead in the global climate crisis

· Panel: India Sweden Health & Life Science Collaboration

· Panel: Sweden India Tech Community – How the ecosystem works

Key Speakers:

· Mr Shri Prakash Javadekar, Hon. Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change of India.

· Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari- Hon’ble Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India

· Ms Isabella Lövin, Deputy Prime Minister and Hon. Minister for Environment and Climate of Sweden

· Mr. Ibrahim Baylan Hon Minister for Business, Industry and Innovation, Government of Sweden

· Mr. Marcus Wallenberg, Chairman SEB Bank and Co-chair India Sweden Business Leaders roundtable

· Mr Robin Sukhia, Secretary-General and President, Sweden India Business Council (SIBC)

· Mr Kamal Bali, President and Managing Director, Volvo Group

· Mr. C. P. Gurnani, CEO of Tech Mahindra

· Mr Leif Johansson Chairman Astra Zeneca

· Micael Johansson, President & CEO SAAB

· Mr. Robert Andren – Director -General Swedish Energy Agency

· Mr Björn Ekengren, CEO Emirates Sweden

· Mr Peje Emilsson, Founder and Chairman Kunskapsskolan Education

WHEN: Friday, 27th November 2020

8 AM – 5 PM CET/ 12.30 PM – 20.30 PM IST

REGISTRATION: To attend India Sweden Innovation Day 2020 please register at https://india-sweden-innovation-day-nov27.confetti.events

Visit xxxxxxxxxx https://india-sweden-innovation-day-nov27.confetti.events

to get the latest updates on speakers, agenda and more!