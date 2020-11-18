Indian Law Firm Receives International Trademark Association Award for Bettering Society

The International Trademark Association (INTA) is pleased to announce that Fidus Law Chambers, a law firm in India, is the recipient of the 2020 INTA Members for a Better Society Award.

The global association of brand owners and trademark professionals bestows this award—one of several INTA Service Awards—to an INTA member organization that has demonstrated during the year how it has positively impacted society and built consumer trust through initiatives relating to corporate social responsibility, diversity and inclusion, or pro bono legal services.

Founded in 2008 by Shwetasree Majumder, a former member of INTA’s Board of Directors, Fidus Law Chambers has made giving back to society a priority—an even more exceptional mission given the firm’s small size. Its outreach programs are about “passion, inclusion, community service, and growth,” according to the firm.

In the past year alone, the boutique intellectual property firm found multiple ways to assist residents in its community ravaged by riots and the pandemic.

“All of us at Fidus Law Chambers are delighted to receive this award,” Ms. Majumder said. “Our team has found multiple opportunities for community intervention over the last year—during the COVID-19 lockdown, the Delhi riots, and the Amphan cyclone in Eastern India. We reached out with groceries and essentials to more than 25,000 people, rebuilt homes, rehabilitated people who were out of jobs, provided legal aid, and sent children back to school. Our continuing efforts resulted in the setting up of a not-for-profit called ProFidus.”

Recently, Fidus Law Chambers set up a relief initiative to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic in India. As thousands of daily wage workers, including migrant labourers in India, were left without access to food and hygiene products, the firm collaborated with nonprofits to distribute dry rations, vegetables, and hygiene supplies. Since many similar initiatives were taking place in Delhi itself, Fidus Law Chambers undertook this initiative in the suburbs around the city. More than 27,000 individuals received relief kits, and more than 3,500 workers received non-perishable travel kits.

Earlier, in February, Fidus Law Chambers intervened with another relief effort—this time, to assist in the relief and rehabilitation of the people displaced and affected by rioting in Delhi. In addition to its own substantial contribution, the firm connected with donors, nonprofits, and corporations to procure relief supplies for families that had been rendered homeless in North East Delhi after their houses were burned down. The firm converted an unused floor of its office into a collection centre. Staff members donated their free time to help conduct an inventory and sort the supplies for distribution, and Ms. Majumder herself visited the affected areas to distribute the articles.

In presenting the award, INTA President Ayala Deutsch said, “Organizations like Fidus Law Chambers truly embody the spirit of community that we strive for at INTA. Despite being a small firm, Ms. Majumder and her team do not hesitate to heed the call and help their community in any way possible. We’re honoured to acknowledge the work they’re doing to help better India and the rest of the world.”

Ms. Deutsch presented Fidus Law Chambers with the INTA Members for a Better Society Award in a video announcement on November 17 during INTA’s all-virtual 2020 Annual Meeting & Leadership Meeting. Throughout the Meeting this week, the Association also has been announcing the recipients of other INTA Service Awards and the 2020 President’s Award.