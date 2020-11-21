International Leaders To Discuss Human-Centric Sustainability At “Energy For Impact” Conference

The first Global Impact Conference “Energy for Impact” will discuss human-centric solutions facilitating the steady growth of the global economy. Over two days, 60 world-renowned experts from state institutions, businesses, NGOs and civil society will take part in the online event.

The Global Impact Conference has been organized in partnership with visionaries in technology, education and strategy such as ROSATOM corporation, Higher School of Economics (Russia) and Forbes magazine.

Among confirmed speakers are William Magwood IV, Director General of the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency, Tatyana Valovaya, Director, UN Office at Geneva, Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan, Jean-Bernard Levy, Chairman and CEO of Électricité de France, Alexey Likhachev, Director General of ROSATOM and other prominent sustainability and corporate governance experts.

The conference keynote speaker will be Paul Polman, former Chief Executive Officer of Unilever, co-founder and chair of IMAGINE, an organisation accelerating business leadership to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), and vice-chair of the UN Global Compact, the world’s largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative.

Mr Polman comments “Business is the main engine of change, it can’t survive in a society that is failing, so we are responsible for the successful functioning of our societies. The key is leadership and the Global Impact Conference ‘Energy for Impact’ promises a vibrant discussion on solutions to the most pressing global challenges. The understanding of what collective and individual mindset shifts can help businesses and societies to thrive in a sustainable world will help global leadership teams redefine business models and put purpose at the heart of superior performance”.

Alexey Likhachev, Director General of ROSATOM, will open the conference together with Mr Polman. He notes: “The sustainability agenda is redefining business strategies in Russia and international markets. The pandemic has highlighted the relevance of the UN SDGs and indisputable synergies between the social, environmental and business spheres. I can’t separate the business and social agenda – one way or another, ROSATOM lives and breathes all 17 Goals”.

The conference will also host the first meeting of the Research Expert Board, a new initiative by ROSATOM and the Higher School of Economics. The Expert Board will study the human capital performance indicators in the interests of business growth and sustainable development.

For free participation, please register at https://impactconference.global/.