SINGAPORE:“Stewardship and responsible investing are important principles for the long-term growth of the investment management industry in Singapore” according to the Investment Management Association of Singapore (IMAS). IMAS is highlighting ESG best practices and showcasing the Singapore Stewardship Principles (SSP) in its 20th Anniversary Conference on March 23rd at the Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.

The IMAS Conference, titled “Navigating the Unknown”, aims to address the challenges of global uncertainties and increasing geopolitical risks. Gathering leading investment experts from around the region, the topics to be discussed include the environmental and social impact of investing, stewardship, re-thinking investment approaches and strategies, and the potential disruptions of embracing financial technology.

Nicholas Hadow, Chairman of IMAS, said: “IMAS was formed in 1997 to support the development of the industry in Singapore and to encourage the highest professional standards. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary this year, it’s appropriate to reflect on the strong growth of investment management in Singapore over that period and to think about the future. Singapore continues to go from strength to strength as an investment centre and remains an oasis of stability and predictability. Initiatives that promote good governance and responsible stewardship will be beneficial to our members and their investor clients.”

IMAS is a member of the Singapore Stewardship Working Group that released the Singapore Stewardship Principles (SSP) in November 2016. This commitment to the SSP is reinforced in the IMAS 20th Anniversary Conference. Mr Hsieh Fu Hua, Chairman of Stewardship Asia Centre, will lead a discussion on corporate leadership, responsibility and stewardship. The UN-Principles for Responsible Investing (UN-PRI) Head of Asia, Ms Jessica Robinson, will lead a focus session on integrating ESG into investments.

Michael Lim, Executive Director, IMAS added, “We are proud of our engagement with the Singapore Stewardship Principles and initiatives such as the UN-PRI that encourage all of us to consider our responsibilities as stewards and shareholders. Our members represent the interests of long-term investors and look forward to the next 20 years to ensure a profitable and sustainable investing environment.”

In the current investment management landscape in the country, investment managers are at different stages of adopting responsible investment principles and practices across different asset classes (including equity and fixed income). As stewardship and responsible investing are increasingly being considered by clients and investors globally, it is important for investment managers in Singapore to fully understand the significance of this growing trend.

As part of its mission to share industry best practices and promote the highest professional standards, IMAS will continue to host events on Stewardship and ESG issues for its member investment managers.

An additional focus at the 20th Anniversary Conference this year will be on “fintech”. TEDxUWCSEA speaker, Mr Ned Phillips, from the B2B robo-advisory platform, Bambu; and TedxWanChai speaker and PwC China Fintech leader, Mr Henri Arslanian, will provide their views on the potential for technology to influence investment management in the future.

Mr Hadow, Chairman of IMAS, said, “Technology has great potential to radically change our industry. Fund management today is significantly more developed than when IMAS was founded 20 years ago. Given the pace of development, it is more important now than ever to participate in the exciting developments that will shape our industry, and Singapore is leading the way in that regard.”

Representing over 100 investment managers with assets under management in the country of over S$800 billion, IMAS aims to contribute towards the development of the industry in Singapore by fostering high standards and professionalism while promoting exemplary practices among its members.

Full details can be found on the IMAS website www.imas.org.sg.

Further information on the 20th Anniversary IMAS Conference, which is being held at the Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore on 23rd March can be found at the IMAS Conference website http://www.imasconference.org.sg/.