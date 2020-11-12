Involta, an industry-leading hybrid IT, cloud computing and data centre services company, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner, today announced the launch of its Managed Account solution for AWS to optimize cloud services across AWS for its clients. By leveraging the power of AWS and Involta’s cloud expertise, Managed Account for AWS streamlines AWS workloads while managing compliance, backup and more to ensure fast, flexible access to the cloud.

Managed Account for AWS combines collaborative consulting with managed services to strategically manage clients’ AWS environments from a holistic standpoint. This unique service provides enterprise customers with the scalability needed to meet their business and digital transformation goals while reducing security and compliance risks. Involta’s team delivers public cloud management expertise by combining the highest industry standards with best practices to expand public footprints and alignment of cloud strategies.

Managed Account for AWS also optimizes customer’s AWS environments by building customized and strategic automation that improves security, monitoring, and performance to enhance day-to-day infrastructure operations for cloud governance.

“Involta focuses on deploying and maintaining critical cloud operations with Managed Account for AWS so that organizations can focus IT resources on more strategic areas of their business,” said Michelle Bates, Involta’s Chief Innovation Officer. “We realize businesses are faced with tough decisions about governance, scaling, and compliance for cloud services. As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and member of the AWS Public Sector Partner Program, Involta is driven to help businesses cut costs, reduce downtime and manage AWS infrastructure changes.”

Involta was recently selected as a member of the AWS Public Sector Partner Program, which recognizes AWS Partners with solutions and experience in delivering government, education, and nonprofit customer missions worldwide. “No matter where businesses are in the AWS lifecycle, Involta is committed to partnering to achieve operational excellence by ensuring AWS environments are implemented correctly and maintained for long-term success,” continued Bates.

The company continues to expand its virtual and physical footprint, even amidst the pandemic. Last month Involta celebrated the expansion of data centres in both the Cleveland and Pittsburgh area markets.

For more information about Involta visit www.involta.com.