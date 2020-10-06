Israeli Consulate General in South India to host a webinar with Frontier Lifeline Hospital on Digital Technology

Chennai, October 2020: A webinar is being organized by the Israeli Consulate General to South India and the Israeli Trade Mission in Delhi titled- “Meetings of Israeli Innovative Companies with Frontier Lifeline Hospital” on the 12th Oct 2020. The webinar is proposed to be scheduled from 11:30 am – 2:30 pm (IST).

The aim is to organize web meetings of Digital Health Israeli companies in Cardiology with Frontier Lifeline Hospital to explore collaboration opportunities in the field of medical sciences, research and opportunities for Vendors Park. Previously, an MOU was signed with the Israeli organization Sheba International in 2018 when Dr KM Cherian visited the country. Sheba Medical Center (SMC) has collaborated with Frontier Lifeline to offer Clinical expertise in any cardiology and cardiac surgery related topics.

About 6-7 organizations from the Israeli healthcare companies would be presenting their collaboration ideas to Dr KM Cherian and various other HODs at Frontier Lifeline Hospital. Apart from Cardiology, the areas of research also include Oncology and Diabetes.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. K. M. Cherian – CEO & Founder, Dr. K. M. Cherian Heart Foundation & Frontier Lifeline Hospital said, “It gives me immense pleasure to have accommodated this webinar with the Israeli Consulate. We are also working on immunity booster and anti-viral coating and other preventive technology for COVID 19 PANDEMIC. Immunity booster includes work on spirulina and Ganoderma. I am sure the Israeli scientists will be interested in these technologies also. We could collaborate especially in these areas, which is of paramount importance. We at Frontier Lifeline have always aimed to expedite the medical research & advancement through collaboration. This is truly a reflection of what we have encouraged over the course of several years, as well.”

Commenting on the occasion Dr. Shai Moses, Consul for Trade and Economic Affairs, Consulate General of the State of Israel to South India, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to bring onboard Frontier Lifeline Hospital for this webinar. Dr KM Cherian has always rooted for the progress of medical sciences and his continuous efforts to do so even today are commendable. While promoting Innovative technologies it is always felt that several Israeli healthcare companies can cooperate and contribute to the activity in India and offer its advantages. We hope to strengthen the ties between two countries further by collaborating for such noble causes. ”