Judge Elizabeth Davis Frizell, Candidate for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3, Could be the First African American Woman to Serve on Texas’ Highest Court

Houston, TX: Elizabeth Davis Frizell is running as the Democratic candidate for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3.

Judge Frizell boasts 27 years of legal experience. Of that, 20 years were held in the Judicial Office. She has presided as judge over the City of Dallas’ municipal court, Criminal District Court No. 7 and County Criminal Court No. 11 in Texas. Frizell has also served as a solo practitioner of criminal, family, and juvenile law, and for the Department of Justice. “It’s time for a change. Over the past 27 years that I’ve been practicing criminal law, I’ve seen too many people wrongfully convicted and receive unfair trials,” said Judge Frizell.

Judge Frizell received her undergraduate degree from Prairie View A&M University and her J.D. from Texas Southern University. She even shares a unique connection with vice presidential hopeful, Senator Kamala Harris, who are both members of the sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. Judge Frizell offers a political lens focused on fair and impartial practices and a commitment to changing the reality of indigent defendants’ often overlooked, ignored, and frequently having their cases resolved in the quickest, least expensive manner possible. As a previous criminal court district judge, she will champion fair hearing and counsel that will zealously advocate for their clients. Her passion for politics is rooted in bringing balance to the court and inclusive representation that reflects the citizens of Texas. The only candidate with experience with the U.S. Department of Justice, Frizell, has been serving the people for 27 years and presided over hundreds of criminal cases where most defendants were from the black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) community. Of the nine judges on the highest criminal court in Texas, none are African American or Hispanic. Judge Frizell’s appointment would mean more inclusive representation and challenge the status quo on what it means to be a minority leader with the intelligence and mental acuity to synthesize new ideas and bring equity to the courts.

Judge Frizell has built a platform to contest disparate sentencing, the death penalty, and wrongful convictions. With the aim of mitigating mass incarceration, instituting impartial trials as a fair arbiter of the law, and preventing defendants from serving time in prison for offenses they did not commit. “Judge Elizabeth Frizell is an outstanding lawyer and judge who knows that justice must be the focus of our criminal justice system. I support Judge Frizell because she is qualified, competent, and compassionate and will enforce the law without favor, fear or bias,” said Carroll G. Robinson, State Chairman of Texas Coalition of Black Democrats.

More information on the candidate can be obtained on frizell4judge.com