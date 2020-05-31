Katie’s Pizza Raises $4,100 for Nonprofit in Single Day

St. Louis, Missouri: Following a brief two-month break for Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria, their Giveback Tuesday event returned strong on Tuesday, May 26. They were able to make $4,100 in profits, in a single day, through curbside pickup and frozen pizza delivery. 100% of those profits has been donated to the June Jessee Memorial Foundation (JJMF).

So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $231,520 to local nonprofit organizations. The restaurant normally rotates between their Rock Hill and Town & Country locations for the donation, but each one participated during the May return – along with their new frozen pizza website.

JJMF supports local families with medically complex children who suffer from neurological disorders for which there are few answers. For more information, please visit www.junejessee.org.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com. For frozen pizza orders, please visit www.katiespizza.com.