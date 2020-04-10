LCR Capital Partners Offers Portuguese Golden Visa

WESTPORT, Conn., 09 April 2020 — LCR Capital Partners is proud to announce that it is now helping its clients obtain the Portuguese ARI (“Autorização de Residência para Actividade de Investimento”) which is commonly referred to as the Portuguese Golden Visa. This is a new service for international investors and their families interested in European residency.

The Portuguese Golden Visa is an investment-based visa designed to attract foreign capital. For investors, European residency can be achieved in 12 months and it provides access to professional development, education for children, and the potential for a European passport in 5 years.

Unlike the U.S. EB-5 Program, the Portuguese Golden Visa program is based on personal property ownership and is a lower cost and quicker alternative for families that don’t require access to U.S. markets and schools.

LCR Services

LCR’s specialist team is fluent in both Portuguese and English, with the necessary expertise in immigration investment options to advise clients. The team helps potential clients examine the opportunity in detail to determine whether European residency would meet the needs of their families.

Lifestyle, educational options and long-terms plans are just some of the things to consider for global families. From there, LCR helps clients choose a project that is a conservative investment focused on capital preservation and works with immigration attorneys to ensure the process is as smooth as possible.

LCR prides itself on being a trusted partner to families looking at investment immigration and manages that process step-by-step, working together with immigration attorneys and property developers throughout the journey.

Carlos Hawker, Managing Director Business Development at LCR Capital Partners and the leader of this new service, said “Having worked closely with high net worth families for over 20 years, I understand residency and mobility is a critical part of active family planning for future generations. There is a lot to learn and having good partners is essential.”

VIC Properties

As part of this service, LCR has identified VIC Properties as a strong development partner for its clients. VIC Properties, headquartered in Lisbon, specializes in residential properties and has nearly €2 billion in gross development value.

VIC Properties’ current development is the Prata Riverside Village and it has been recognized as the Best Real Estate Development in the Housing Category at the SIL Property Awards 2019. The project has already completed development and fully sold one phase that is being extended based on an approved development plan.

Suresh Rajan, Executive Chairman and Founder of LCR Capital Partners, said “We take a rigorous approach to evaluating investments for our clients and have identified world class development partners in Portugal. This is an excellent option for families that want access to European markets and schools, and we are excited about helping our clients achieve their goals.”