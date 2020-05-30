MachIQ Software Announces the Appointment of Steffen Bersch to Its Board of Directors

Basel, Switzerland: MachIQ Software Services AG announced today the appointment of Mr. Steffen Bersch to the company’s board of directors following its annual general meeting held on the 7th of May 2020. His appointment brings the total board membership to 4.

Mr. Bersch is CEO at SSI Schäfer, a machinery company based in Neunkirchen, Germany. Previously, he was a member of the executive board at GEA Group, a leading machinery supplier to the process industry. Mr. Bersch is also a member of the board of trustees of the Fraunhofer IEM.

“We are excited to welcome Steffen Bersch to our board of directors. He is a visionary when it comes to the future of field services and brings decades of experience in leading large industrial companies and in his engagement with the process manufacturing industry. As a respected member of the German machine building leadership community, Steffen will bring new energy to MachIQ Software’s outreach to this sector which is one of our most promising markets,” said Roy Chikballapur, MachIQ Software’s CEO and Board President.

“I am happy to support MachIQ Software in my new role. The company has shown an outstanding development in recent years combining a cloud-based software solution platform with modern asset management for the processing industry. This gives users a strong leverage to increase productivity of their plants,” Mr. Bersch added.