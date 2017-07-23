Major Terrorist Plot foiled in Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Ministry of Interior has announced that a major terrorist attack was prevented by security services in the city of Saihat in the Qatif governorate.

On the evening of Friday, July 14th, security services intercepted a stolen Toyota Corolla vehicle in a busy, built-up district of the city.

As the stolen vehicle was surrounded by security services, three men in the car produced guns and started firing heavily and randomly at both the officers and crowds of civilians near the scene.

Saudi security services were able to shoot the three terrorists dead before they were able to cause any injury to either officers or pedestrians.

Inside the stolen vehicle, officers found a number of weapons, including three machine guns, a pistol, live ammunition and over ten kilograms of explosives.

Upon further investigation to establish the identity of the criminals, it was discovered that they were part of a known terrorist cell and wanted for a number of serious crimes over the past few years, including the murder of ten security officers.

A Ministry of Interior spokesman said:

“It is very clear that these men were intent on causing a major terrorist incident which would have resulted in the death of many innocent citizens.”

“Due to the bravery and expertise of our police and security services, this evil plan was foiled. We thank God for their courage and dedication.”

“Terrorists and extremists target Saudi Arabia just as they do the countries of Europe and other peace loving parts of the world.”

“We in Saudi Arabia are determined to defeat them, and will devote all available resources to overcoming this great evil.”

“Saudi Arabia will have zero tolerance for terrorist crimes of this kind, which threaten both national security and the lives of our citizens.”

The names of the deceased terrorists have been released by the Ministry of Interior.

Investigations are continuing into the activities of the terrorist cell and their associates.