Mariposa Leadership Recognized by SF Business Times as a Top LGBTQ-Owned Business

San Francisco, CA: San Francisco Business Times has named Mariposa Leadership, Inc. to its Top 50 list of “Largest LGBTQ-Owned Businesses” in the Greater Bay Area. Ranking at number 35, Mariposa is the only Executive Leadership Coaching company listed in the publication’s recent survey.

“We are humbled by this recognition; we are proud to be a part of such a great group of successful LGBTQ-owned businesses; and we want to congratulate everyone on the list,” said Sue Bethanis, Mariposa Leadership’s CEO and Founder. “We would like to thank the SF Business Times for honoring us, and we hope to be on the list for many years to come.”

Bethanis also pointed to the kind of responsibility that comes with being on this Top 50 list: “As we celebrate Pride Month, we are reminded that openness and inclusion are a hallmark of Mariposa’s values. For over 24 years, Mariposa has been known as a community of learners who challenge each other and highly respect each other’s differing perspectives and backgrounds. As we learn and grow with each other, and with the leaders we coach, we will continue to address the issues that arise in today’s workplace directly impacting LGBTQ employees. We don’t shy away from standing up for LGBTQ rights as well continually shedding a bright light on systemic and structural oppression in all its forms.”

To honor Pride Month and Mariposa’s recognition by the SF Business Times, Mariposa is making a donation to the Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth.

Successful high-tech and bio-tech companies, like PayPal, Amazon, Netflix, Zuora, Zynga, Gilead, and Theravance, as well as many non-profits have leveraged Mariposa Leadership’s executive coaching to accelerate leadership performance and to cultivate engaging and innovative organizational cultures. Further, as part of its commitment to the LGBTQ community, Mariposa has worked with several Bay Area LGBTQ organizations like Start Out, Out & Equal, Equality California, and Horizons Foundation.