Mark Goldstein Joins Telgian Fire Safety as Director of Operations

Phoenix, Arizona: Telgian Fire Safety recently announced the appointment of Mark Goldstein as Director of Operations. In this position, Goldstein will be responsible for the management of customer service and customer care operations for the fire and life safety testing, inspections, and repair company.

Goldstein brings over 11 years of management experience to Telgian, including extensive knowledge of Strategic Planning, Operations Management, Customer Service, and Team Building.

“Mark is an exceptional addition to the Telgian Fire Safety team and brings a tremendous depth and breadth of experience in all facets of operations management,” says Al Gargano, Telgian Fire Safety President. “He expertise in operations management will be especially valuable as nationwide demand for Telgian Fire Safety’s testing, inspections and maintenance services continues to grow rapidly.”

Prior to joining Telgian, Goldstein served with the “Fortune 6” company United Health Group, holding positions of increasing responsibility, from Recovery Analyst, to Regional Account Manager, to Director of Field Operations.

Goldstein earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Arizona State University and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.