Marketplace SPUTNIK has conducted the roadshow in China

Russian marketplace SPUTNIK
has conducted meetings and negotiations with prospective vendors and
Asian media. Advantages and possibilities, fee amount and peculiarities
of working with the Russian platform were presented to producers of
goods and journalists. The presentation was held within the roadshow on
15-17 October 2019 in Shanghai, China.
It is planned that in the next year SPUTNIK will be held several such
roadshows in other business and industrial cities of China, like Xiamen
and Guangzhou, as well as in the United States and some European
countries.