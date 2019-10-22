Marketplace SPUTNIK has conducted the roadshow in China

Russian marketplace SPUTNIK

has conducted meetings and negotiations with prospective vendors and

Asian media. Advantages and possibilities, fee amount and peculiarities

of working with the Russian platform were presented to producers of

goods and journalists. The presentation was held within the roadshow on

15-17 October 2019 in Shanghai, China.

It is planned that in the next year SPUTNIK will be held several such

roadshows in other business and industrial cities of China, like Xiamen

and Guangzhou, as well as in the United States and some European

countries.