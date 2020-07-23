MyHSR Corporation Welcomes Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Ar. Hj. Esa as Its Chairman

Kuala Lumpur, 22 July 2020: MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd (MyHSR Corp) welcomes the appointment of esteemed architect Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Ar. Hj. Esa Hj. Mohamed as its Chairman.

MyHSR Corp Chief Executive Officer Dato’ Mohd Nur Ismal Mohamed Kamal said Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Ar. Hj Esa’s appointment, effective 15 July 2020, brings extensive experience to MyHSR Corp, especially in the areas of planning and implementation of megaprojects.

Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Ar. Hj Esa, an architect and planner by background, is the founder and the Executive Chairman of Akitek Jururancang (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd. He is no stranger to such prestigious planning and architecture projects in Malaysia as well as overseas. The list includes the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) Master Plan, Kuala Lumpur International Airport Buildings Architectural and Master Plan, the Federal Administrative Capital City of Putrajaya

Master Plan, Sungai Buloh Hospital, Pagoh Educational Hub, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre and many more including international mega-projects such as the Kazan Smart City Development Plan, Republic of Tatarstan and Tang Shan Shopping Centre, Beijing, China.

Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Ar. Hj. Esa graduated with a Master’s Degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Sydney, Australia (1976). Prior to that, he holds a First-Class Honors and the University Gold Medal Award in Bachelor Degree of Architecture from the University of Newcastle, Australia (1973). He was also conferred with the Honorary Doctorate of Architecture by the University of Newcastle, Australia on 20th April 2005, for his notable

achievements in architecture.

Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Ar. Hj Esa was the elected president of the International Union of Architects (Union Internationale des Architectes – UIA) for the 2014 to 2017 term, becoming the first Malaysian to hold the position. UIA is an international non-governmental organization recognized by UNESCO as the only international architectural union that represents over 1.3 million architects from 115 countries worldwide. On the national stage, he is a member of the Board of Architects Malaysia and a member and elected President of Pertubuhan Akitek Malaysia (PAM) for 1993-1995. He is currently a Co-Chairman of NAPSEC, National Professional Services Export Council under Matrade, a Fellow of the Royal Australian Institute of Architect (FRAIA), a member of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) and an Honorary Fellow of the American Institute of Architects (Hon FAIA).

In recognition of his excellent stewardship and outstanding achievements in the world of architecture and urban planning, Tan Sri Dato ‘Seri Ar. Hj. Esa has received various local and international awards including the 2016 PAM Gold Medal which is the highest honor awarded by PAM to recognize lifetime achievement by Malaysian architects, Aga Khan Award For Architecture 2001 for the Datai Resort, Langkawi, Construction Industry Player of the Year Award

by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) in 2002 and the Institution of Surveyors Malaysia (ISM) Excellence Award 2003 for Outstanding Contribution to the Property and Construction Industry and the Professional Excellence Award 2013 by the Balai Iktisas Malaysia.

The Board of Directors would like to congratulate Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Ar. Hj Esa and look forward to working closely with him as the Chairman of MyHSR Corp.