Nagarro SE Announces Key Milestones in Preparation for Stock Exchange Listing

New Delhi / Munich, October 2020 – Nagarro SE, a global leader in digital engineering, today announced the achievement of two key milestones to support its plan to list its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and accelerate growth.

Launch of New Brand Identity

Nagarro employs over 8,400 people and serves customers in more than 45 countries with offices in 25 countries. Recognising that Nagarro is at a critical inflection point in its growth story, the company has developed and launched a new brand identity that encapsulates and celebrates its highly distinctive caring-centric corporate culture that is agile, entrepreneurial, non-hierarchical and global. The decision to recraft Nagarro’s brand around this equality-driven global spirit was taken to cement and double down on Nagarro’s differentiation from its competitors even more as it pursues a listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

“The new brand goes well beyond visuals and represents where we come from and where we are going as a company. ‘CARING’ has always been one of Nagarro’s core values, but it remained, at times, as something intangible. This idea fuelled the creative energy of the team to think about what ‘CARING’ really brings to our people, customers, and communities, and how it truly defines what makes Nagarro unique,” summarized Manas Fuloria.

Spin-Off from Allgeier SE Approved

The resolution to approve the Spin-off and Transfer Agreement entered into between Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) and Nagarro SE was passed by Allgeier SE’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on September 24, 2020, with 99.93 per cent of the votes cast.

“This overwhelming display of shareholder confidence in Nagarro’s track record and ability to continue delivering deep, sustainable value as a global leader in digital engineering, is a validation of our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence and a caring-centric culture,” said Manas Fuloria, Custodian of Entrepreneurship in the Organization (CEO) and co-founder of Nagarro SE.

The materials and webcast recording of Nagarro’s recent Capital Markets Day held on September 28, 2020 can be accessed via this link (registration necessary).