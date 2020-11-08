Nepal-India Franchise Investment will modernise the existing traditional values of Business Communities of both the countries.” – Shri Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador, Embassy of India

Conducted on a 3-D technology-enabled virtual platform, Nepal-India Franchise & Investment Expo, Summit, and awards began yesterday with an inaugural address by Shri Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador, Embassy of India. Lekh Raj Bhatta, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Supplies of Government of Nepal, Mr Maha Prasad Adhikari, Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), FNCCI President Mrs Bhawani Rana and many distinguished business personalities from both nations were present for the inaugural address.

Over 100+ Nepalese and Indian brands and 2000+ Pre-qualified investors are a part of this high networking platform. The knowledge and technology exchange between Nepalese and Indian entrepreneurs will bring new investment opportunities for brands in sectors like food & beverages, retail, education, and fitness fashion, wellness, real estate, technology, and services. The diversity of investment portfolio also signifies the importance of the summit and presents a massive opportunity for brands of both nations to build new ties.

Addressing all the brand exhibitors, participants worldwide, Shri Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador, Embassy of India, said, “We have given special focus on Nepalese brands that are willing to expand within Nepal and India. I am also happy to note that close to 2000 entrepreneurs, primarily from Nepal, who joined online on this platform & would be getting ample opportunities to engage with these brand exhibitors in the coming three days. Such events which focus on building cross-border linkages in the upcoming sunrise sector of economies related to high-end service and product consumption will only modernise already strong traditional ties-up that existed for centuries between the business communities of the two countries.”

The first edition of the summit was held in May 2019 and was an immense success. It had close to 70 leading Indian brands and around 20 Nepali brands participating. More than 2,000 entrepreneurs from Nepal were provided with the opportunity to engage with these brands and explore business opportunities. There were more than 50 business engagement leads generated during the event. Due to the coronavirus crisis, the second edition of the summit is being conducted virtually, and more than 100 Nepalese and Indian Brands are exhibiting on the platform.

“Traditional business houses are losing relevance in the present scenario and are looking for diversification. The virtual exhibition will be a game-changer. It’s a platform for those who aspire to convert crisis into a business opportunity,” said Mr Diwesh Bothra Founder and CEO of NepalFranchise.com

The three days of bilateral exchange is likely to help make the brands and investors of both nations make a comeback in this age of contactless interaction and create a new stream of possibilities in franchising. All the leading brands present in Nepal and India are exhibiting in the virtual expo to explore business prospects that suit their aims, desires, and goals. Few of the Indian and Global brands that are already present in Nepal are Unilever, Dabur, Amul , Brittania , Patanjali, KFC , Century , Fortune Hotel-ITC , Toppr, Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences(DAMS) , JD Global , Brain Wellness , Aptech ,Dominos , Complan, Nycil , Sugarfree, Glucon-D, Everyuth naturals, McVities , MamaGoto, Samdisha ventures , Beer cafe , Social, DHABA estb 1987, Foxtrot, Sly Granny, Farzi Cafe, Dominos, Underdogs, Sagar Ratna, Smoke House, Simply South , Suzuki , Tata and many more. and this summit marked the entry of many more.

“The event would be an ideal platform for the youth entrepreneurs to seek joint projects with India’s icon brands. Nepal’s government and private sector are jointly putting effort into creating jobs self-employment across the nation through fiscal and monetary stimulus packages to survive and recover the economy after the post-COVID-19 economic recession,” said Bhawani Rana, President, Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce & Industry.