New Business UVClear Opens in Prosper, TX to Help Keep Public Safe

Prosper, Texas: As the COVID-19 pandemic continues there has been great focus placed on keeping public areas, businesses, churches, and schools clear of viruses. Advancements in disinfection technology have allowed for solutions geared towards hospitals to be able to be brought to industrial and business applications. UVClear is a recently formed Prosper TX business that uses lightwave technology (Ultraviolet Light) known as UVC to remove bacteria, viruses, mold, and other microorganisms by using energy to break down their cell walls. By using lightwave technology UVClear is able to demonstrate that any surface is treated and that there is not a chemical residue left behind. While other approaches to disinfecting may require employees and patrons to leave for hours before being able to return, using UVC light allows for patrons to re-enter after the treatment which is extremely time efficient for the owner.

“We started this company to give Prosper and N. TX businesses an alternative to using chemicals and ensuring that a baseline is achieved on disinfecting,” says Steven Weaver, UVClear LLC President. What Mr. Weaver is describing that as businesses go about their daily requirements for reopening the staff will miss areas thus build up of microorganisms will occur. By having a frequency of using UVC light it allows both owners and the public to know that there is a decreased level of exposure on surfaces.