New Mobile App Helps Employees Safely Return to Work

Safeter is helping the economy to get back on its feet by enabling employers to bring employees back to work during COVID-19 with an easy-to-use, comprehensive mobile app-based solution.

Safeter announced its pioneering mobile app solution to help employers reopen and employees to return to work, safely. Safeter’s solution enables HR to allow employees to show up and perform their best, whether for collaboration, social interaction, mental health, or to carry out tasks that need to be done onsite.

A McKinsey study said, “Eighty-five per cent of executives plan to reduce the number of employees onsite at the same time, via staggered scheduling.” In addition, the study says a majority of employers plan at-home health surveys. Contrary to popular opinion, temperature checks are not the best way to manage employee safety – Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said, “Do you have any symptoms? Have you been near someone who is infected? The time spent asking a couple of simple questions is probably more effective than just taking temperatures.”

Safeter solutions enable organizations to plan, engage and oversee employee return and reassure staff that it is safe to return to work. Capabilities include:

Health check: Mobile app survey that follows CDC/WHO guidelines to assess an employee’s ability to return to work

Scheduling: Provide tools to stagger employees return to work and limit how many employees return to a work location on a given day

Testing: Connect to testing centres to ensure your population is healthy

Instant reporting platform: Take informed decisions to keep your locations safe and open, with easy to use reports and dashboards

Privacy controls

HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA compliant

The easy-to-use onboarding process, allowing HR to get their organization onboarded in less than 30 minutes

Safeter offers many key capabilities completely free, including its symptom check and overall reporting, as a way to reduce the financial burden in this time of economic stress. The paid version, which is just US$5 per active user per month, includes everything in the free account, plus employee scheduling, and visitor and guest management.

Safeter can relieve stress and added responsibilities for human resources, chief health officers, CEO’s, and COVID committees. While there is no existing playbook to help these key decision-makers during this pandemic, Safeter is filling that void by providing an integrated solution to respond efficiently on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic. It can be applied to any industry, including retail, tech, construction, manufacturing and warehousing, schools and colleges, restaurants, hospitals, medical offices, and clinics. Even after vaccines are made available, because of the time to ramp up, many employers are expecting to follow these steps for a few years.

Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight said, “We never thought reopening would be so complex – it involves redesigning our offices, procuring supplies, health tools, etc. Safeter solutions are helping make sure our employees are safe.”

“Doing a health check and scheduling a limited number of folks in the office makes me feel good about returning to work,” said Jason Shugars, Head of Global Partnerships, Blueshift.

Amar Goel, Founder and CEO of Safeter, said, “As we started to think how to help the world get back to normal, we knew that keeping people safe was paramount, and the economy needed to get back to work. We are proud to use what we know, especially building quality software, to help HR teams keep their employees healthy.”

Safeter was started by Amar and Anand Das, two entrepreneurs with experience scaling quality software products, that wanted to help during the pandemic. Collectively, the two founders have hired over 1,000 employees, built and managed software products with millions of lines of code, and raised over $150M in venture capital. Their companies have worked with individuals across nearly every major industry – from software to healthcare to media to construction to finance.