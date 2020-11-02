‘New Normal to Next Normal’ discussed at the’INDO-US Student Meet’ conducted by IIHMR University.

IIHMR University, in collaboration with faculty and students at the University of Houston-Clear Lake (USA), conducted a Masterclass on ‘New Normal to Next Normal’ on 31 October 2020. The discussion was held to understand the student’s perspective on new normal to next normal, followed by Q & A. Eminent speakers for the session was Prof. Ashish Chandra from the University of Houston-Clear Lake (USA) and Dr. P. R. Sodani, President (Officiating), IIHMR University. Two students from each university were moderating the session.

During the session, Dr. Sodani said that it is a wonderful opportunity for the students to interact and discuss the ‘next normal.’ Giving a brief on IIHMR University, he said that the university focuses on management related research and the best approach to managing a pandemic. The students and faculty are involved in similar research and create theories and knowledge which help the program managers and policymakers. During this pandemic, we have moved forward with our education through digital technology.

Prof. Chandra spoke about the ‘Next normal’ underlining that we will still be struggling with COVID 19 and will be in a similar situation next year. He said that vaccine and face masks might become a mandate in the US for the educational institutions. However, international student’s travel will stay affected next year and COVID will impact the travel from different countries.

The student moderators from both the universities introduced the universities and discussed the new normal in their respective areas. Pulkit Raturi and Ayushi were the moderators from IIHMR University, and Thomas Shelton and Michelle Smith represented the University of Houston-Clear Lake, USA.