NEXT 75 Conference searches for answers to the challenges of the future

Moscow: On December 16, Sochi (Russia) will host the NEXT 75 international conference dedicated to global issues and challenges, which humanity is facing today. The main goal of the conference is to establish a dialogue about the future of our planet between famous scientists and the most proactive members of the younger generation.

The NEXT 75 Youth Conference is a logical element in the closing phase of the celebration of the Russian nuclear industry 75th anniversary. After paying tribute to the achievements of the past and talking about the technologies of our time, the industry turns to tomorrow since nuclear scientists are used to looking far ahead and planning for decades. Today’s pupils and students will decide how the future will unfold. The young generation should have the fullest available expert information on global problems and scientifically backed ways of solving them.

What should humanity prepare for in the next 10, 25 and even 75 years? Which technologies will develop most quickly, and which history will leave behind? Will there be global conflicts due to lack of resources? Will there be enough space on Earth for over 10 billion people? Have we passed the point of no return in global climate change? Are environmental disasters of unprecedented proportions awaiting us? Is it possible to fully prepare for future outbreaks and could they be avoided altogether?

The participants of the conference will be able to ask the world’s leading scientists and public figures all these and many other questions. The agenda of the conference will be devoted to closely related problems like resource scarcity, population growth, new diseases and environmental issues. Thanks to the use of multimedia technologies, communication on serious topics will be very exciting with many visual surprises awaiting the audience.

Scientists from around the world, such as the Nobel Peace Prize winner Rodney John Allam and Carl Safina, ecology Professor at the Rutgers University (USA), are expected to address the conference.

Oyewale Tomori, WHO virologist and expert in the implementation of innovative solutions in the fight against pandemics, will tell about possible diseases of the future. Miguel Brandao, Associate Professor in the Department of Industrial Ecology and Life Cycle Assessment, KTH Royal Institute of Technology and Thomas Blees, President of the Science Council for Global Initiatives (SCGI) will speak at the Resource Scarcity panel. Tejbir Singh Rana, Professor at the University of Delhi will talk about the problem of overpopulation, which is expected to be one of the most acute in the future.

The conference is also expected to be attended by celebrities and opinion leaders, for example, Russian actor and director and Danila Kozlovsky, Jane Morris Goodall, United Nations Messenger of Peace. Special guests of the conference are Elena Shmeleva, head of “Talent and success” foundation and Alexey Likhachev, Rosatom Director General.

Organization of a conference aimed at solving global problems is a logical step for the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, which makes a significant contribution to achieving the sustainable development goals. The Russian nuclear industry can provide all of humanity with so much more than powerful carbon-free energy source, including many unique technologies in the most promising areas that will be in high demand in the future.

The conference will be held in Russian and English in a mixed offline and online format. Two hundred gifted Russian pupils and students will attend the event at the Atom Hall in the Sirius Park of Science and Art in Sochi, and another 400 young people from all over the world will be invited to join the conference online with the opportunity to ask questions and participate in discussions.

Despite the pandemic, hundreds of people will be able to have live communication thanks to the Atom Hall, which will host the conference. Atom Hall is a unique space created by Rosatom for conducting business and educational events in online and offline formats. The hall is equipped with all the necessary modern conference equipment. Its seating capacity is up to 900 people. Rosatom and the Sirius educational center will jointly use it for various events.

Safety is an absolute priority in the nuclear industry, which extends far beyond nuclear facilities. The latest air disinfection system is installed in the Atom Нall. The conference will be held in full compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements.

Webcast of the conference will begin on the http://next75.com/ as well as on Rosatom social networks on December 16 at 15.00 local time. Anyone from any country of the world is invited to become a spectator of the three-hour intellectual dialogue.

Join us, see you at NEXT 75, and see you in the future!