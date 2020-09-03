Nine schools from India key part in world’s biggest grassroots online education conference

A selection of nine outstanding Indian schools, from kindergarten and primary level to senior secondary, have been selected for a ground-breaking new grassroots education event – World Education Week – to be held online in October.

Each school is to play a starring role in what is billed as the ‘world’s biggest education conference’, a key ingredient in a showcase of 100 schools which will gather online to share expertise and best practices in the inaugural World Education Week, from 5-9th October, in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal on Quality Education (SDG 4).

A hundred schools have been hand-picked for their expertise across a range of educational themes, such as enhancing employability and life-skills; deepening family and community engagement; the use of technology; a focus on wellbeing; and promoting the science of learning and teaching. Each will share their wisdom to an online audience expected to reach 100,000 worldwide. The ambition driving World Education Week is to accelerate progress to achieve UN SDG 4, a commitment designed to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning for all.

The Indian schools are:

The TSWRS Chevella Freedom School in Moinabad, Rangareddy

The School of Excellence in Khichripur, New Delhi

Choitram School, in Indore, Madya Pradesh

Mahatma Vidyalaya in Muthanallur, Bangalore District, Karnataka

The iTeach RSM English Medium Secondary School in Mundhwa, Pune

The Government Primary School near Udaipur, Rajasthan

The Riverside School in Ahmedabad, Gujurat

Samaritan Mission School (High) in Howrah, Kolkata

Zilla Parishad Primary School, Kallekhetpada, in the Nandurbar district, Maharashtra

Centred on the theme of ‘Learning Today’, each school will host a virtual event to demonstrate how to bring change, based on their own experiences.