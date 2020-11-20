Norwegian Cruise Line Launches ‘Embark – The Series’

Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel with a 53-year history of breaking boundaries, has announced a new docuseries, “EMBARK – The Series,” inviting the public to experience the Brand and enjoy a front-row seat to its highly-anticipated comeback.

The docuseries kicks off with an “EMBARK NCL Spotlight Series,” two episodes showcasing the iconic Broadway and West End calibre entertainment found across the Norwegian fleet. The first episode invites viewers into London’s historic West End Garrick Theatre for a special reunion that brings “The Choir of Man” cast together for the first time in many months. The episode will include performances of guest favourites including “Save Tonight,” “Escape (The Piña Colada Song),” “Hello” and “Some Nights” as well as an inside look at how the cast is managing through this historic time and how the talented performers are remaining optimistic about the future.

Highly praised for its high energy, live music and foot-stomping choreography, “The Choir of Man” is an immersive pub experience featuring ordinary guys who perform everything from sing-along classics to classic rock. Traditionally set in a neighbourhood pub, the show highlights the importance of community and human connection through a series of songs, poetry and intimate conversations.

“Now more than ever, we are longing for connection,” said Richard Ambrose, senior vice president of entertainment and cruise programming at Norwegian Cruise Line. “Entertainment unites us, allowing us to forget our worries, even if just for a short while. We have long been advocates for the entertainment community and are committed to providing high-calibre performances for our guests. While theatres are closed and gatherings are limited, we want to support our fellow performers while connecting with guests in a meaningful way. Through this exclusive offering, we showcase human resiliency and offer hope for a better tomorrow. In the end, we are in this together and that’s why we will all persevere.”

In addition to its residency on Norwegian Escape and Norwegian Encore, “The Choir of Man” has performed across the globe in iconic venues including Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place and Washington D.C.’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and just announced that it will return to the Sydney Opera House for the third time beginning February 2021.

Produced and directed by Nic Doodson, one of the creative minds behind “The Choir of Man,” the nearly 40-minute episode will first stream live at www.ncl.com/embark on Friday, 20 Nov 2020, at 11:00 AM IST, before being made available on-demand.

“’ The Choir of Man’ family and I were absolutely thrilled when NCL asked us to come together to create an exclusive performance of the show that guests could enjoy from home until they have the chance to cruise again,” said Doodson. “The world of theatre has had a particularly hard year, so this opportunity to sing, dance and perform together again was an incredible feeling, not only for the guys but for everyone involved. I hope that the positive and uplifting energy comes across in this episode and inspires those tuning in to continue to look ahead to brighter days. The cast appreciated this opportunity to reconnect on and off stage, and now more than ever are looking forward to entertaining guests again soon in our pub on land, at sea or wherever people enjoy gathering with those closest to them.”

Further details regarding “EMBARK – TheSeries,” will be shared in the coming weeks.

