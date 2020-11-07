Peru receives four awards as a country at the World Travel Awards South America

Peru’s Export and Tourism Promotion Commission (PROMPERU) reported that our country won four awards at the South American edition of the World Travel Awards, keeping it in effect on the preferences of travellers in the region.

The international competition, considered by the industry to be the “Oscar of Tourism”, gave four recognitions to Peru as a country, among them to the Best Tourist Attraction of South America by the Inca sanctuary of Machupicchu, which reopened its doors to tourism a few days ago, after having received the Safe Travel seal.

Similarly, the World Travel Awards gave our country three more awards in the categories Best Cultural Destination, Best Green Destination and Best Cruise Destination. The winners were announced at the 27 Latin America Winners Days, an event that, unlike other years, was held virtually.

Thanks to the promotional actions in the adventure and nature segment carried out by PROMPERU, our country managed to stand out as Best Green Destination, aligning the offer that the new tourist will seek: outdoor spaces where you can feel safe during the trip. In this sense, thanks to its diversity of landscapes and biodiversity, Peru is a leader in the region.

Prizes are awarded to nominees who have received the most votes on the World Travel Awards organizers’ website. This year, the winners of the 2020 Grand Final will be announced on November 27.

REACTIVATION OF PERUVIAN TOURISM

In a responsible and gradual manner, Machupicchu was reopened for visitors this month. It was also announced that entry for visitors would be free of charge until December 31. “With the reopening of our wonder of the world, we want to give a message to the planet: We are ready to receive them while respecting and prioritizing all health protocols,” said Luis Torres Paz, executive chairman of PROMPERU.

In this line, Torres recalled that, as part of the work to maintain international tourism to the country, the second phase of #SueñoLuegoViajo, a 100% digital campaign that aims to show how Peru is preparing to welcome tourists from the world in a responsible manner, promoting sustainable and supportive tourism, was launched on 2 November.

THE DATA

#SueñoLuegoViajo will have an impact on more than 25 million potential travellers around the globe and the campaign will be available in six languages.