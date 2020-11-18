RAMPF Tooling Solutions Enters Nordic Markets

Grafenberg, Germany: RAMPF Tooling Solutions, the world’s largest producer of high-performance board materials, has entered a sales partnership with MODELCO, a Swedish-based family business with over 50 years of expertise in cutting-edge model and mold making.

MODELCO is a trusted supplier of premium model- and mold-making materials to the car, truck, and maritime industries in the Nordic markets. Customers range from SMEs to global players. The company is based in Nacka, Stockholm, and operates a warehouse in Gothenburg. Founder Per Strahle and his son run the family business, which was established in 2010. However, they have been active in the industry since 1970.

Per Strahle, CEO of MODELCO, “We have been providing our customers with state-of-the-art model materials for many years. The brown RAKU® TOOL modeling boards are renowned in the Nordic markets for their outstanding quality and excellent mechanical properties. We look forward to working with RAMPF Tooling Solutions and growing our business together.”

Jochen Reiff, CEO of RAMPF Tooling Solutions – “Per and the team at MODELCO are true tooling ex-perts. Together, we will exploit the great potential of the Nordic markets for our high-performance materi-als. RAMPF and MODELCO are both family-run companies that set themselves the highest standards with regard to quality and customer satisfaction. We are sure that this partnership will be a great success.” -Jochen Reiff, CEO of RAMPF Tooling Solutions