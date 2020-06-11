Data studied by Atlas VPN reveals that blackmail and ransomware attacks spiked by 140% in 2019 in comparison to 2018.

More and more companies agree to pay the ransom in exchange for the stolen information. In 2020, 57% of companies that suffered from a ransomware attack admitted paying the ransom to get their data back. Back in 2018, the number reached only 38%.

Unfortunately, paying the ransom does not necessarily get you the stolen information back. This year’s survey revealed that only 66% of companies were able to retrieve the stolen data.

Multiple surveys show that hiring a skilled cybersecurity agent helps to prevent ransomware attacks and other cyber incidents. On the matter, Rachel Welsh, the COO of Atlas VPN, comments:

“Victimized companies should not be paying the ransom and should be focusing on preventative methods to ensure these attacks do not happen at all. Hiring a skilled risk professional or an ethical hacker is the best way to prevent any cyber incidents.”

Lack of proper cybersecurity training for each employee, low security-awareness amid workers and gullible behavior are other common causes behind cyber threats.

To read the full report, head to:

https://atlasvpn.com/blog/ransomware-attacks-spike-by-140-57-of-organizations-agree-to-pay