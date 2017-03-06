SINGAPORE: Following the success of their Global Deep Learning Series, RE.WORK is pleased to announce its 11th Global Deep Learning Summit in Singapore. Taking place on 27-28 April 2017, it will be the second edition held in Asia. The event will host 30 extraordinary speakers, amongst whom are representatives from Google, P&G, DeepMind and Facebook. RE.WORK will bring together more than 200 AI pioneers, leading technologists and innovators to explore the latest advancements in the deep learning.

Topics covered include:

Computer Vision

Deep Learning Algorithms

Predictive Intelligence

Autonomous Vehicles

Natural Language Understanding

AI for Business Efficiency

Deep Learning for Enterprise

The two-day summit presents a unique networking opportunity with business leaders, influential academics and revolutionary startups. Ian Goodfellow, Research Scientist from OpenAI, spoke on his previous experience from the Deep Learning Summit San Francisco 2017, “I had the opportunity to meet with the head of a prominent venture capital firm and found startups that would like me as their technical advisor. As a speaker, I brought my research to a wider audience. It was a great event!”. Each participant – speaker, attendee or panellist, brings invaluable insight to the summit and takes away much more.

Held concurrently will be the Deep Learning in Finance Summit. Notable speakers in attendance are representatives from HSBC, BNP Paribas, AXA, NTUC Income and Societe Generale. Topics on the agenda will include financial forecasting, algorithmic trading, and robo-advisors.

Early Bird passes for both events are on sale and available until Friday, 10th March. Attendees also gain access to post-event content: presentation slides, video recordings and exclusive interviews on RE.WORK’s dedicated video hub. Can’t attend? On-demand content is also available.

Register or find out more here for the Deep Learning Summit, Singapore or here for the Deep Learning in Finance Summit, Singapore. For further enquiries, please email hello@re-work.co .

RE.WORK is an event organising company that brings together breakthrough technology, cutting-edge science and innovative entrepreneurship which shape the future of business and society. RE.WORK events showcase opportunities of exponentially accelerating technologies to positively disrupt the world. Regular attendees at RE.WORK summits include: Apple, Microsoft, Google, Samsung, Amazon, and Baidu. Find out more about their events here or follow them on Twitter at @teamrework and @reworkdl.