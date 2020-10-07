REE Automotive hits the track with three fully modular, next-generation EV platforms

REE Automotive (REE), the electric vehicle platform leader reshaping e-Mobility, today releases an all-new video showing not one, but three prototypes of its next-generation EV platforms.

Presenting a vision for a range of future electric delivery vehicles, each fully operational prototype features REE’s revolutionary, modular and flexible platform architecture, which answers the exponential demand for entirely new types of EVs – particularly commercial vehicles – driven by the surge in e-commerce, a trend further accelerated by Covid-19.

REE’s EV platform consists of the REE corner which powers full X-by-Wire technology for steering, braking and drive, and integrates all drivetrain, powertrain, suspension and steering components into the arch of the wheel. In addition, the breakthrough REEboard – which enables the EV platform to be completely flat – offers customers the freedom to place any shape or size of body design on top.

Daniel Barel, REE Co-Founder and CEO: “EVs, particularly e-delivery vehicles, are in huge demand, with growth drivers including global carbon-emission regulatory policies coupled with boom e-commerce. There is also a rapid rise in ‘mobility as a service’ (MaaS). Our modular platform is set to revolutionize electric mobility and as we shared today, the journey is well underway. Our platform provides the perfect blank canvas for our customers on which to build EVs tailored to their needs, whether it’s a fully autonomous last-mile delivery vehicle, a spacious yet compact urban shuttle or a flexible delivery truck with higher load capacity on a smaller footprint.”

Real-world proof of concept

In the video REE showcases three of its modular next-generation EV platforms on the track, demonstrating its mastery of X-by-Wire technology in P1, P2 and P4 platforms. The P1 platform of up to 1.3-ton GVW is geared for LSV last-mile inner-city delivery applications. The P2 platform scales up to 2.5-tons GVW and is designed to transport passengers and cargo. TheP4 platform offers up to 4.5-tons GVW and is uniquely built for the North American market delivery segment.

OEM and Tier 1 strategic partnerships

REE’s groundbreaking approach provides customers with solutions to meet the huge demand in e-mobility and e-commerce. The industry-leading advantages of REE’s next-generation electric platform, combined with REE’s unprecedented business model, has already led to the company being chosen by world-leading OEMs and mobility service providers.

In August 2020, REE signed a memorandum of understanding with global OEM Mahindra to establish a strategic collaboration for the development and production of an initial capacity of up to 250,000 electric vehicles aimed at the commercial market. This follows on from partnerships REE had already successfully established with multinationals of the highest calibre, such as AAM, KYB, Musashi, NSK and Mitsubishi Corporation.

REE’s technology has also earned numerous prestigious industry accolades. In 2020 alone, REE received a BloombergNEF Pioneer Award, an ACES Electrification & Mobility Services Award and a European Product Design Honor Mention Award. The company was also named as TU-Automotive Tech Company of the Year and a Fast Company World’s Most Innovative Company.

Autonomous-ready and X-by-Wire control

REE’s modular platform technology enables customers to choose the size that perfectly suits their vehicle requirements while the company’s industry-unique technology offers a choice of REEcorner modules, each with different sizing based on platform weight, dimensions and targeted applications.

Of the three platforms showcased, two feature different REE corners.

This world-first adaptive approach elevates REE above the rest of the industry and gives customers a crucial advantage, enabling them to design mission-specific EVs unrestricted by a limited choice of platforms or a single electric powertrain. All REE platforms are autonomous ready and are fully compatible with any ADAS interface. Multiple redundancy systems, coupled with X-by Wire control of steering, braking and drive ensure the highest possible efficiency and safety standards.

Thus, companies including OEMs, delivery, logistic and retail as well as new technology players can fully leverage the advantages of REE’s versatile platform to design EVs tailored to their exact needs and specifications.

Daniel Barel, REE Co-Founder and CEO, concluded: “REE’s ambition is to be the industry leader in next-gen EV platforms. Already we have strategically partnered with key global OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, including Mahindra and KYB, to develop the EVs of tomorrow. Our adaptable, modular platforms provide the perfect solution for future mobility solutions, offering versatility and freedom of design – for commercial EVs, autonomous last-mile delivery pods and beyond. And with the unprecedented boom in e-commerce accelerated by COVID 19, the need for EV fleets is increasing exponentially. Our vision, to make REE platforms the cornerstone of zero-emission EVs and AVs, is becoming a reality.”