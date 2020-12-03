RoboMarkets Named the “Best Indices Broker” in 2020

The RoboMarkets company, providing broker services to European clients in financial markets, was awarded the Best Indices Broker 2020 prize of the International Business Magazine Awards. The services provided by RoboMarkets to those trading indices were estimated pleasantly high.

The International Business Magazine Awards has been finding the best companies worldwide, including the Near East, Africa, America, Europe, and Asia, since 2018. The prize was created to award accomplishments in international finance and business. The nominations are organized in a way that demonstrates the best corporate players that have reached an impressive level of management, services, business ethics, and work productivity.

Denis Golomedov, Chief Marketing Officer at RoboMarkets, comments on the award: “In 2020, we enhanced the quality of trading indices tangibly. We have decreased spreads so significantly that our trading conditions have become ones of the most competitive in the market. For example, the average spread or DE30 has been decreased to 0.5 points on ECN and Prime accounts; the minimal lot for operations with indices is 0.01, while order execution takes from 0.1 sec. Also, we have decreased the commission fees on trading indices noticeably. All these conditions together places RoboMarkets among the leaders of the industry, and we in no circumstances are going to leave this place”.

About RoboMarkets

RoboMarkets is an investment company with the CySEC license No. 191/13. RoboMarkets offers investment services in many European countries by providing traders, who work on financial markets, with access to its proprietary trading platforms. More detailed information about the company’s products and services can be found at robomarkets.com.