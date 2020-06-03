SafetyLine’s New Business Intelligence Feature Helping Combat COVID-19 with Contact Tracing

Vancouver, Canada: SafetyLine Lone Worker is adding contact tracing to its suite of business intelligence features for worker safety to help track and stop the spread of COVID-19. SafetyLine will additionally make the contact tracing feature of its advanced business intelligence suite available for free to current and new users with a subscription.

For more than 20 years, SafetyLine has innovated in the remote worker safety industry and is used by tens of thousands of workers on their smartphones across Canada and globally. It is on these thousands of smartphones and valuable networks that SafetyLine will employ automated contact tracing without the addition of any other device or software – efficiently and quickly. The new feature will only be applied with explicit consent and privacy from SafetyLine users.

“As worker safety professionals, we are always listening to what the current needs are of our customers and the public,” says Gabriel Caldwell, CTO at SafetyLine. “SafetyLine’s powerful technology can be used to effectively do contact tracing and track the spread of the virus. Because of this unique opportunity that we have, it’s our responsibility to use that for the good of our communities to keep them safe.”

So far, contact tracing for COVID-19 has been done manually using the limited time of public health staff, requiring them to track patients’ movements as well as their recent contacts, one by one. With Canadians emerging from quarantine and the workforce increasing contact with each other, the workload of contact tracing could increase exponentially. SafetyLine’s automated technology can provide companies with access to workers’ GPS location histories, including other users who they interacted with within 6 feet of each other. This empowers companies to respond quickly if a user displays symptoms, keeping your workforce safe so you can maintain business operations.

In addition to being an effective tool in the fight against COVID-19, SafetyLine is a proven check-in monitoring tool for remote workers. Using mobile technology, SafetyLine reports worker status updates and locations, and allows users to signal for help with a panic button, or with motion-sensing man-down and impact detection.