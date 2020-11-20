Salute Mission Critical Ranked 293rd Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Salute Mission Critical announces it has ranked #7 in its category on the Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ list, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 26th year. Salute grew 371% during this period.

Salute’s chief executive officer, Jason Okroy, credits rising global demand for data centre services as well as his team’s ability to perform with military precision for the company’s 371% revenue growth. He said, “Our mission is to solve the data centre industry’s chronic talent shortage by training veterans to build, operate and decommission these mission-critical facilities around the world. We partner with leading data centre providers who keep today’s businesses connected to each other and the world, 24/7/365. Our clients find that our team members’ military backgrounds offer significant benefits, including the ability to problem solve confidently in even the most adverse of situations. Because of our proven track record, many of our partners go on to expand and hire Salute team members into their ranks, thus enabling us to grow and bring more veterans into this thriving industry.”

“For more than 25 years, we’ve been honouring companies that define the cutting edge and this year’s Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “We congratulate this year’s winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic.”

“Each year the Technology Fast 500 listing validates how important technological innovation is to our daily lives. It was interesting to see this year that while software companies continued to dominate, biotech companies rose to the top of the winner’s list for the first time, demonstrating that new categories of innovation are accelerating in the pursuit of making life easier, safer and more productive,” said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “We extend sincere congratulations to these well-deserved winners — who all embody a spirit of curiosity, and a never-ending commitment to making technology advancements possible.”

Salute previously ranked as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2019. Overall, 2020 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 175% to 106,508% from 2016 to 2019, with a median growth of 450%.

